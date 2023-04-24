First Speakers Announced for BIGSOUND 2023

BIGSOUND has revealed the first round of speakers that will be heading to Fortitude Valley in September, featuring music execs from Interscope, Roc Nation, Soundcloud, Netflix, Paramount, The Orchard, and more.

Leading the list is ROC Nation Records co-president Omar Grant, who was the road manager for Destiny’s Child and has recently worked closely with Rihanna on her last album ANTI. Interscope/Geffen A&R coordinator Michele Ronzon will also attend, alongside the founder of music AI company Musiio, Hazel Savage, who’s currently working at Soundcloud as VP of music intelligence.

Rihanna: ‘Work’

Also locked in is The Orchard co-founder Scott Cohen, Flighthouse CEO Ash Stahl, The Orchard, Netflix soundtracks manager Andy Kalyvas, Paramount’s VP of music, Vanessa Palmer; and sync and A&R exec Cabrea Casey.

There are plenty more lineup announcements to come: more than 100 speakers will be making their way to BIGSOUND in 2023, which is taking place at various venues around Fortitude Valley from Tuesday, 5th September to Friday, 8th September.

“We approached this year’s BIGSOUND with a singular vision: deals mean meals,” BIGSOUND programmer Tom Larkin said in a statement. “Every person we are bringing to Australia can further an artist’s career immeasurably.

“Whether that’s formalising a global partnership or simply giving them a piece of advice that could transform their ability to create a sustainable career. BIGSOUND ‘s focus is to provide real results for Australian artists.”

The deadline for artist applications for BIGSOUND 2023 was recently extended, so you now have until Tuesday, 2nd May to get yourself sorted. Last year a stack of local favourites attended, including Teenage Dads, Alter Boy, Babitha, Beckah Amani, JACOTENE, and Mia Wray.

BIGSOUND Organisers also recently announced a support package for showcasing artists, with the aim to help out with their travel and accommodation.

BIGSOUND Speaker Lineup 2023

Andy Kalyvas

Ash Stahl

Cabrea Casey

Hazel Savage

Michele Ronzon

Omar Grant

Scott Cohen

Vanessa Palmer

+ more to be announced…

Dates & Venues

Tuesday, 5th September to Friday, 8th September – Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Further Reading

Artist applications for BIGSOUND 2023 Are Now Open

SXSW Sydney’s First Artist Announcement Has Arrived

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023