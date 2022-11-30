Bluesfest has added another handful of acts to its bumper 2023 lineup, including Scottish songwriter and festival favourite Paolo Nutini. Also featured in the latest announcement are The Angels, Ash Grunwald, Backsliders, The Bros. Landreth, Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Yirrmal.
The new additions join headliners Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang of Youths, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, The Doobie Brothers and a heap more.
Paolo Nutini – ‘Iron Sky’
This is Bluesfest’s fourth artist announcement so far; organisers have flagged there’ll be more to come next year.
“With this Bluesfest announcement for Bluesfest 2023, it is becoming clear that the return of international live artists mixed with great Aussie and Kiwi talent will be seen for the first time in Australia at the level it was before the COVID years,” festival director Peter Noble said in a statement.
“The line-up is one that I am immensely proud of and 2023 is becoming one of the great Bluesfests. Thank you so much everyone for your support through the hard years, please now come and join us for the celebration.”
Bluesfest will take place, as usual, over Easter weekend, kicking off on Thursday, 6th April and running until Monday, 10th April at Byron Events Farm. All tickets are on sale now through the website.
Bluesfest Fourth Artist Announcement
- Paolo Nutini
- The Angels
- Ash Grunwald
- Backsliders
- The Bros. Landreth
- Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges
- Trombone Shorty & The Orleans Avenue
- Yirrmal
joining…
- 19-Twenty
- Beth Hart (Exclusive)
- The Black Sorrows
- Bonnie Raitt
- Buddy Guy
- The Cat Empire
- Chain
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Eric Gales (Exclusive)
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Gang Of Youths
- Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)
- Jackson Browne
- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)
- Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues
- Jon Stevens
- Kaleo
- Keb’ Mo’
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction
- Larkin Poe
- LP
- Lucinda Williams
- Marcus King
- Mavis Staples
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Nikki Hill (Exclusive)
- Robert Glasper
- RocKwiz Live
- The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia
- Southern Avenue (Exclusive)
- Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Tash Sultana
- Xavier Rudd
Dates & Venue
Thursday, 6th April–Monday, 10th April – Byron Events Farm
