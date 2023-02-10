Promoters One World Entertainment are launching a brand-new country event dubbed the Boardwalk Country Music Festival, which will tour the country throughout April.
International acts Gavin DeGraw and Jimmie Allen are locked in to headline, supported by locals including Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou, Shannon Noll, The Wolfe Brothers, Casey Barnes, The Buckleys, and Darlinghurst. The tour will start at Sandstone Point on Saturday, 15th April, before it does a loop around the country before finishing up on the Gold Coast at the end of the month. Lineups vary across the tour dates – check out all the details and dates.
Kasey Chambers: ‘The Captain’
Delaware singer Jimmie Allen released his latest album Tulip Drive in June 2022, spearheaded by the single ‘Down Home’ which landed on top of the country charts in Australia. Gavin DeGraw, meanwhile, released his eighth album Face The River in 2022.
A veteran performer, Kasey Chambers has spent much of the last 12 months on tour. She dropped a cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ about six months ago, which had become a regular part of her touring set. “Eminem has been one of my favourite songwriters for many years,” Chambers said. “We listen to a lot of him in our house. I’ve been mostly influenced in my life by writers who bravely put fearless emotion into lyrics and no one does that better than Eminem.”
“Eminem makes me feel things when I hear him,” she added. “Not always the most comfortable things but I’m not sure that music is always meant to make us feel comfortable.”
Boardwalk Country Music Festival Tour Dates 2023
Saturday, 15th April – Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
- Jimmie Allen
- Gavin DeGraw
- Lee Kernaghan
- Kasey Chambers
- Shannon Noll
- The Wolfe Brothers
- The Buckleys
Sunday, 16th April – Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
- Jimmie Allen
- Gavin DeGraw
- Lee Kernaghan
- Kasey Chambers
- Busby Marou
- The Wolfe Brothers
- The Buckleys
Tuesday, 18th April – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, NSW
- Jimmie Allen
- Gavin DeGraw
- Lee Kernaghan
- Kasey Chambers
- The Buckleys
Wednesday, 19th April – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney NSW
- Jimmie Allen
- Gavin DeGraw
- Lee Kernaghan
- Kasey Chambers
- The Buckleys
Saturday, 22nd April – Kryal Castle, Ballarat VIC
- Jimmie Allen
- Gavin DeGraw
- Kasey Chambers
- Busby Marou
- Shannon Noll
- The Wolfe Brothers
- Darlinghurst
Sunday, 23rd April – Hastings Foreshore, Mornington Peninsula, VIC
- Jimmie Allen
- Gavin DeGraw
- Kasey Chambers
- Busby Marou
- Shannon Noll
- The Wolfe Brothers
- Darlinghurst
Wednesday, 26th April – Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts, VIC
- Jimmie Allen
- Gavin DeGraw
- Kasey Chambers
- Shannon Noll
- The Buckleys
Thursday, 27th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA
- Jimmie Allen
- Gavin DeGraw
- Lee Kernaghan
- Kasey Chambers
- The Buckleys
Saturday, 29th April – Broadwater Parklands Gold Coast, QLD
- Jimmie Allen
- Gavin DeGraw
- Kasey Chambers
- Casey Barnes
- The Wolfe Brothers
- Lee Kernaghan
- The Buckleys
Tickets will be available from 9am local time Tuesday, 14th February via One World Entertainment.
Further Reading
Country Sounds Is WA’s New Country Music Festival, Feat. Brad Cox, Kasey Chambers
Bluesfest Is Coming To Melbourne In 2023
Queensland Music Trails 2023: Sycco, Lime Cordiale, Hatchie, Emma Donovan and More