Queensland Music Trails 2023: Sycco, Lime Cordiale, Hatchie, Emma Donovan and More

Queensland Music Trails will return in 2023, with acts like Lime Cordiale, Sycco, Hatchie, Tia Gostelow, and Emma Donovan & the Putbacks locked in for performances in various locations across the state.

Taking place across April and May, the QMT program features events in towns like Canungra in the Scenic Rim, Tambo, Charleville, Jimbor, Longreach, Winton, and more. Check out the full list of Trails below – more acts are set to be announced for some events.

Hatchie: ‘Quicksand’

Key among the events will be the Outback Trail, which will see Alice Skye, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Hussy Hicks, Karl S Williams, Jem Cassar-Daley, C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra, Everybody NOW!, Pacific Belles, and more playing venues across the Queensland interior.

The Scenic Rim Trail will culminate in the Long Sunset festival in Canungra on April 28th, and will feature acts like Lime Cordiale, Hatchie, Sycco, Tia Gostelow, and more. There are also two opera events happening on the Trails: one in Jimbour in early May and one in Longreach and Winton later that month.

It’s the biggest run of events for the Queensland Music Trails yet, having started out as the Outback Music Trail in 2021 and expanding with the Long Sunset festival last year. For more information on all the events, head to the QMT website.

Queensland Music Trails 2023

You can sign up pre-sale access on the QMT website – pre-sale will take place from 8th to 11th February. General tickets will go on sale at 11am AEST Tuesday, 14th February.

Outback Trail: April 13-21

Oasis Afternoon

Hussy Hicks

Karl S Williams

Jem Cassar-Daley

Thursday, 13th April – St George, QLD

Light It Up at Outback River Lights Festival

Emma Donavan & The Putbacks

Alice Skye

Saturday, 15th April – Cunnamulla, QLD

The Big Base Party

C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra

Everybody NOW!

Pacific Belles

Wednesday, 19th to Thursday, 20th April – Charleville, QLD

The Sundowner

Harry James Angus

Barleyshakes Duo

Friday, 21st April – Tambo, QLD

“On The Road” with The Barleyshakes Duo

Thursday, 13th-Friday, 21st April – St George, Cunnamulla, Charleville, Tambo

Scenic Rim Trail: April 28-30

The Long Sunset

Lime Cordiale

Hatchie

Sycco

Tia Gostelow

Saturday, 29th April – Canungra, QLD

Southern Trail: May 5-7

Opera at Jimbour

Opera Queensland

Ensemble Q

Griffith University Conservatorium of Music Orchestra

Friday, 5th to Sunday, 7th May – Jimbour, QLD

Festival of Outback Opera: May 16-22

Long Lunch, Winton

Dark Sky Serenade, Winton

Singing in the night, Longreach

Opera Ball, Longreach

