Queensland Music Trails 2023: Sycco, Lime Cordiale, Hatchie, Emma Donovan and More

Queensland Music Trails will return in 2023, with acts like Lime Cordiale, Sycco, Hatchie, Tia Gostelow, and Emma Donovan & the Putbacks locked in for performances in various locations across the state.
Taking place across April and May, the QMT program features events in towns like Canungra in the Scenic Rim, Tambo, Charleville, Jimbor, Longreach, Winton, and more. Check out the full list of Trails below – more acts are set to be announced for some events.
Key among the events will be the Outback Trail, which will see Alice Skye, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Hussy Hicks, Karl S Williams, Jem Cassar-Daley, C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra, Everybody NOW!, Pacific Belles, and more playing venues across the Queensland interior.
The Scenic Rim Trail will culminate in the Long Sunset festival in Canungra on April 28th, and will feature acts like Lime Cordiale, Hatchie, Sycco, Tia Gostelow, and more. There are also two opera events happening on the Trails: one in Jimbour in early May and one in Longreach and Winton later that month.
It’s the biggest run of events for the Queensland Music Trails yet, having started out as the Outback Music Trail in 2021 and expanding with the Long Sunset festival last year. For more information on all the events, head to the QMT website.
Queensland Music Trails 2023
You can sign up pre-sale access on the QMT website – pre-sale will take place from 8th to 11th February. General tickets will go on sale at 11am AEST Tuesday, 14th February.
Outback Trail: April 13-21
Oasis Afternoon
- Hussy Hicks
- Karl S Williams
- Jem Cassar-Daley
- Thursday, 13th April – St George, QLD
Light It Up at Outback River Lights Festival
- Emma Donavan & The Putbacks
- Alice Skye
- Saturday, 15th April – Cunnamulla, QLD
The Big Base Party
- C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra
- Everybody NOW!
- Pacific Belles
- Wednesday, 19th to Thursday, 20th April – Charleville, QLD
The Sundowner
- Harry James Angus
- Barleyshakes Duo
- Friday, 21st April – Tambo, QLD
“On The Road” with The Barleyshakes Duo
- Thursday, 13th-Friday, 21st April – St George, Cunnamulla, Charleville, Tambo
Scenic Rim Trail: April 28-30
The Long Sunset
- Lime Cordiale
- Hatchie
- Sycco
- Tia Gostelow
- Saturday, 29th April – Canungra, QLD
Southern Trail: May 5-7
Opera at Jimbour
- Opera Queensland
- Ensemble Q
- Griffith University Conservatorium of Music Orchestra
- Friday, 5th to Sunday, 7th May – Jimbour, QLD
Festival of Outback Opera: May 16-22
- Long Lunch, Winton
- Dark Sky Serenade, Winton
- Singing in the night, Longreach
- Opera Ball, Longreach
