Body Type Announce National Tour in Support of Forthcoming Album ‘Expired Candy’

Body Type have announced an Australian tour in support of their forthcoming second album, Expired Candy. The five-date tour will kick off at Marrickville Bowling Club in Sydney on Friday, 11th August, before shows in Port Kembla, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Body Type will be joined on the road by a revolving cast of local supports including Sweetie, Cable Ties, Our Carlson, Chimers, Gut Health, Platonic Sex, Perfect Actress, Nakki Soul, Ash Baroque and Paint. Tickets are on sale now – find them here.

Body Type – ‘Weekend’

Expired Candy is set to arrive Friday, 2nd June via Poison City Records. It’s the follow-up to Body Type’s debut LP, last year’s Everything’s Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising, which was nominated for the 2022 Australian Music Prize. The album has been previewed with three singles so far: ‘Miss the World’ in February, ‘Holding On’ in March and ‘Weekend’ earlier this month.

The band described the forthcoming record as “filled with hope, love, and danger, dancing with delicious uncertainty,” when announcing it back in February. “In pursuit of joy we dreamed up songs about mothers, sisters, dogs, nans; family tantrums, forward motion, falling in love, platonic or romantic, with someone or self,” they added. “Heart breaks, tooth will shatter, but she’ll be there when it really matters. Flirty, feral and defiant, just how we like it. From our wild heart to yours.”

Body Type ‘Expired Candy’ Tour 2023

Friday, 11th August – Marrickville Bowling Club, Eora/Sydney NSW

Sunday, 13th August – The Servo, Dharawal Land/Port Kembla NSW

Saturday, 19th August – Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 26th August – The Zoo, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Friday, 1st September – The Rerchabite, Boorloo/Perth WA

Tickets are on sale now

