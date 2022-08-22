Britney Spears and Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Is Officially Arriving This Friday

Britney Spears will return with ‘Hold Me Closer’, a collaboration with Elton John based on his 1971 hit ‘Tiny Dancer’, this week. Her first new music since releasing the deluxe reissue of 2016 album Glory in 2020, the track will arrive on streaming platforms this Friday, 26th August.

After confirming the forthcoming duet earlier this month, the pair have now also shared what appears to be cover art for the release. The version John shared includes photos of both himself and Spears as children, while Spears shared an image of John in his infamous Dodgers uniform superimposed with Spears wearing a similar uniform emblazoned with “Elton.”

See the Cover Art for ‘Hold Me Closer’ Below

Last month, it was reported that Spears and John had met up at a Beverly Hills recording studio to record the single together, with Andrew Watt handling production. The track is being described as both a “remix” and a “duet”. Notably, it will mark Spears’ first new music since her 13-year-long conservatorship finally came to an end last year.

Last month, Spears made headlines after she shared an a capella rendition of her 1998 debut single ‘…Baby One More Time’, having previously claimed that her conservatorship had halted her plans to issue a re-recorded version of the song. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” the singer wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton recently announced he would return to Australia in 2023 after adding a series of “encore” shows to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which he first brought to Australia back in 2020. See dates and details here.

