Budjerah Releases New Single ‘Ready For The Sky’

Budjerah has shared the new single, ‘Ready For The Sky’. Co-written by Ainslie Wills and produced by Chris Collins, it’s a soulful number that showcases Budjerah’s immersive vocal and lyrical skills.

‘Ready For The Sky’ follows Budjerah’s latest EP, Conversations, which was released in April via Warner Music Australia. The track also arrives just one day before Budjerah takes to the stage at the 2022 edition of Splendour In The Grass.

Budjerah – ‘Ready For The Sky’

In a statement shared alongside the track, the young artist explained that ‘Ready For the Sky’ was written in the early days of the pandemic. “‘Ready For The Sky’ was written back in 2020,” he said, “when everyone really wanted to go out and have fun again, and I wanted to talk about that ambitious feeling I had of being ready to go back into the world.”

Following the release of his Conversations EP in April, Budjerah featured on an official remix of Ed Sheeran’s ‘2step’, from the UK singer’s = (Tour Edition) release. The Bundjalung descendant will make an appearance at Gang Of Youths’ A More Perfect Union festival in Moreton Bay next month.

Last year, Budjerah was named Best New Talent at the National Indigenous Music Awards. He then went on to win the inaugural Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist of the Year award at the ARIAs. ‘Ready For the Sky’ is out now.

