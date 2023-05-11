Caitlin Harnett, Mini Skirt and More Announced for Burleigh Heads’ Tailgate Festival

The full lineup has been announced for Burleigh Heads festival Tailgate, which will return for its third edition next month. Set to take place at Burleigh Bazaar on Saturday, 3rd June, this year’s lineup is led by Byron Bay punks Mini Skirt, country singer Caitlin Harnett and her backing band the Pony Boys, and Sydney theatrical prog metallers Battlesnake.

Elsewhere on the bill this year are Sex Drive, Trapdoor, Cakes, Dead Witch and Rinser. Aside from live music, the festival will also host a range of stalls from the likes of Badlands Vinyl, vintage second-hand items, local artists, food trucks and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Battlesnake – ‘I Am the Vomit’

Tailgate Festival launched in 2021, with a lineup that featured Concrete Surfers, Pure Milk, Perve Endings and more. It returned the following year, with Bad//Dreems headlining the bill alongside Private Function, Johnny Hunter, Full Flower Moon Band and others.

Earlier this month, Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys released their first single since 2020, ‘Even Cowgirls Cry’. It marks the first preview the band have shared of their forthcoming second album, which is set to arrive later in 2020 via Spunk Records.

Battlesnake – who have just wrapped up an Australian tour as part of the Smashing Pumpkins‘ The World Is a Vampire festival – have released a string of singles over the past 12 months. That’s included 2022’s ‘I Am the Vomit’ and ‘Demon Farm’, along with this year’s ‘BeelzeBanquet’ and ‘The Battlesnake’.

Tailgate Festival 2023

Saturday, 3rd June – Burleigh Bazaar, Burleigh Heads

Mini Skirt

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Battlesnake

Trapdoor

Sex Drive

Cakes

Dead Witch

Rinser

Tickets are on sale now

