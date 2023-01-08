Texas-born country and blues artist Charley Crockett has added another date to his upcoming debut Australian tour. Announced early last month, Crockett’s first local visit has been a long time coming, with the prolific musician releasing more than ten albums in the last eight years.

Kicking off on 1st March, Crockett will play headline dates in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, alongside an appearance at My Duneed’s Tent Pole Festival. Having planned to wrap up the trek with an appearance at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Sunday, 5th March, a sell-out has seen an additional show at the same venue added for Monday, 6th March.

Charley Crockett – ‘Odessa’

Crockett’s most recent album, The Man From Waco, was released in September 2022. His second record for the year, it followed on from the latest entry in his Lil’ G.L. series of covers albums, Jukebox Charley, in April, and was supported with an appearance on US television program Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December.

Joining Crockett on his upcoming tour is Sydney alt-country outfit Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, who released their debut album, Late Night Essentials, in late 2020.

Charley Crockett Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 1st March – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 2nd March – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 4th March – Tent Pole Festival, Mt Duneed, VIC

Sunday, 5th March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, 6th March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Empire Of The Sun Announce February 2023 Headline Shows

The Waifs’ Vikki Thorn, Kylie Auldist Join ‘Keep The Circle Unbroken’ 2023 Tour

Unwritten Law Have Announced a 2023 Australian Tour