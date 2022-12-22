The Waifs’ Vikki Thorn, Kylie Auldist Join ‘Keep The Circle Unbroken’ 2023 Tour

The upcoming 2023 edition of the Keep The Circle Unbroken tour has expanded, with the likes of The Waifs‘ Vikki Thorn joining Melbourne roots outfit Row Jerry Crow for the six-date trek. The shows will also see Mick Thomas, Kylie Auldist, Debra Byrne, and more performing at select dates.

Originally held in 2020, Keep The Circle Unbroken was envisioned as a way for Australian artists to perform a mixture of their own material inspired by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s 1972 album, Will The Circle Be Unbroken. With lockdowns and border restrictions seeing the inaugural event confined to only Victorian artists, 2023 will see the tour cross borders for the first time, with dates planned for Tasmania and South Australia.

The Keep The Circle Unbroken tour will hit the road in early 2023:

The tour will see a batch of consummate professionals on board, with Roy Jerry Crow comprising The Screaming Jets’ Paul Woseen, My Friend The Chocolate Cake’s Greg Patten, The Masters Apprentices’ Rob Hornbuckle, Coburg Tipping of Russell Morris’ band, Uncle Bill’s John Kendall, and Delsinki. Alongside Thorn (who appears on all dates), Monique Brumby, Ange Boxall, Paul Costa, and many more artists will perform at various legs of the tour.

“In a world that seems to be at each other’s throats every other second, and not LISTENING to each other, we wanted to create a musical message that would inspire everybody to stop and reflect on what is important in life,” Delsinki said of the story behind the Keep The Circle Unbroken tour.

“Putting our heads together we thought we’d get our eclectic bunch of mates all together in one room and show the connection and artistry that comes from music,” they added. “We got an incredible response.”

Keep The Circle Unbroken Tour 2023

Friday, 3rd February – Hobart, TAS (Featuring Vikki Thorn, Monique Brumby, Ange Boxall & Montz Matsumoto)

Thursday, 16th February – Thornbury, VIC (Featuring Vikki Thorn, Debra Byrne, Bobby Valentine & Pete Somerville)

Friday, 17th February – Swan Hill, VIC (Featuring Vikki Thorn, Paul Costa, Chloe Calleja, Elise Drake)

Saturday, 18th February – Archie’s Creek, VIC (Featuring Vikki Thorn, Kylie Auldist and Gallie)

Wednesday, 22nd February – Adelaide, SA (Featuring Vikki Thorn, Mick Thomas, Cookie Baker, Koral & Taylor Pfeiffer)

Thursday, 23rd February – Adelaide, SA (Featuring Vikki Thorn, Mick Thomas, Cookie Baker, Koral & Taylor Pfeiffer)

Tickets on sale now.

