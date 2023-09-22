Cody Jon Announces New EP, Shares Video for ’00s-Referencing ‘SHOOT!’

Pop musician Cody Jon will release his second EP of 2023, DEATH WOBBLES, on Friday, 3rd November. Jon shared the record’s perky, drum and bass-influenced title track at the beginning of August. The second single, ‘SHOOT!’, arrives today, alongside a playful music video that hearkens back to the choreographed dance clips of the early 2000s.

The track’s production follows suit, recalling The Neptunes’ and Timbaland’s work with Justin Timberlake, as well as Max Martin’s slew of late-90s boy band hits. Watch the ‘SHOOT!’ video below.

Cody Jon – ‘SHOOT!’

Cody Jon released his debut EP, united shoes, in February 2023. The seven-song collection, released through Saint Lucky Records, featured Jon’s breakout singles ‘Becky’s Plan’, ‘STAGEFRIGHT’ and ‘dirty dancing’ (featuring Charley).

Jon collaborated with co-writer and producer Jondren Hwang on ‘SHOOT!’ “I had just caught up with a friend… and their situation inspired this song,” he said in a statement. “I blended their experience with a similar one of my own and wrote it out in a few hours.”

Jon described the writing process as “super collaborative”, with Hwang pushing him to “sing out the drum pattern, the chordal movement, the string lines, and any ideas that popped up.” “[Hwang] then translated that into the production and tracked them in, adding his own flair,” he said.

“We both really enjoyed this process and I haven’t had the chance to experiment like this before. Singing the string arrangements and then watching J play them live on his violin was a highlight, I’ve always been a huge fan of strings.”

Further Reading

Love Letter to a Record: Cody Jon on ‘Coraline’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

BIGSOUND 2022: The Must-See Artists at this Year’s Festival

Troye Sivan Samples Bag Raiders’ ‘Shooting Stars’ on New Single ‘Got Me Started’