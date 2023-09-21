Troye Sivan Samples Bag Raiders’ ‘Shooting Stars’ on New Single ‘Got Me Started’

Australian pop phenomenon Troye Sivan has returned with the second taste of his forthcoming new album Something To Give Each Other, in the form of ‘Got Me Started’, a sex-positive summer dancefloor anthem that samples the main hook from Bag Raiders‘ iconic 2008 tune ‘Shooting Stars’.

In a press statement, Sivan said he was “over the moon” that the Australian electronic duo gave him the green light to sample their much-memed hit on the new track.

Troye Sivan – ‘Got Me Started’

“When we were writing this song, I was emphatic about using ‘Shooting Stars’ — I just kept humming it in the studio,” Sivan said. “It’s a huge sample and was a big ask; and I knew that they had never approved it in the past. So, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to sample that track because this song is iconic to me.”

‘Got Me Started’ was produced by hitmaker Ian Kirkpatrick, who previously co-wrote and produced Dua Lipa’s ‘New Rules’ and ‘Don’t Start Now’ as well as Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’. In the same press statement, Sivan called him a “genius”.

“I love his work,” the artist said. “He had this plan to record the vocal at a slower speed and then speed it up, and ultimately that’s what you hear in the chorus. I instantly loved the way it sounded.”

The single comes packing a slick music video that features Sivan dancing his way through the streets and clubs of Bangkok, Thailand, alongside cameos from actor/fellow UMG recording artist PP Krit and drag queens Warit Kesmanee (Miss Gimhuay), Angele-Anang Pokinwuttipob (Angele), Yutthaphichai Deleon (Gigi), Thanisorn Hengsoontorn (Anne Maywong) and Tharathep Thaweephon (Gawdland) (watch above).

‘Got Me Started’ follows Sivan’s comeback single ‘Rush‘, which has amassed north of 180 million streams online since its July release, and recently copped a remix from PinkPantheress and K-Pop star Hyunjin.

Troye Sivan’s third studio album Something To Give Each Other is due to reach our ears on Friday, 13th October. It follows on from his 2018 sophomore LP Bloom and 2020 EP In A Dream.

The Perth-via-South African artist and LGBTQI+ icon’s new record is available to pre-order now in vinyl, CD, digital and cassette formats alongside exclusive merchandise and fan packs, right here.

Further Reading

Bag Raiders Are Selling Off Their ‘Shooting Stars’ Meme As An NFT

PinkPantheress and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin Join Troye Sivan on New Version of ‘Rush’

Troye Sivan Announces New Album and Shares Lead Single