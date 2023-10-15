Coldplay Name Local Support Acts for ‘Music of The Spheres’ Double-Header in Perth

Coldplay will play two shows in Perth – and only Perth – as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour this November. Thelma Plum and Amy Shark will support the UK band on Saturday, 18th November, while Plum and Tash Sultana will get the crowd warmed up on Sunday, 19th November.

In August, Coldplay launched a competition to find an emerging Western Australian artist to round out the show lineups. They’ve now announced the competition’s joint winners – R&B and Afrobeats artist Adrian Dzvuke and indie-pop and rock band King Ibis.

Adrian Dzvuke – ‘ENJOY’

Dzvuke will get things started at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Saturday, 18th November, while King Ibis will be on hand for the show on Sunday, 19th November. The two acts will also receive a grant from the WA Government’s Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries’ Contemporary Music Fund to support their future promotional activities.

“That’s insane,” said Dzvuke upon learning the news. “Is this real? I don’t know what to say. That’s crazy.”

Coldplay originally announced just one show in Perth, but a record-breaking online ticket queue led to the announcement of a second show. According to Ten News Perth, 300,000 people were waiting in the pre-sale queue, setting a new Australian record. A reported 365,000 people were waiting in the queue the following day, breaking the previous day’s record. A combined total of more than 100,000 tickets have been sold for the two shows.

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Australia 2023

Saturday, 18th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA (w/ Thelma Plum, Amy Shark, Adrian Dzvuke)

Sunday, 19th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA (w/ Thelma Plum, Tash Sultana, King Ibis)

