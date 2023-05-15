Australian Tours Announced for Otoboke Beaver, Los Bitchos & Connie Constance

Kyoto Punk trio Otoboke Beaver, London psych-disco outfit Los Bitchos, and UK indie artist Connie Constance have all announced their debut Australian tours. It follows the news of all artists being locked in for the inaugural SXSW Sydney, and the new Melbourne festival The Eighty-Six.

Consequently, all three tours will take place in October. Otoboke Beaver will play a show in Brisbane alongside their Sydney and Melbourne appearances, Los Bitchos will head over to Perth, while Connie Constance hasn’t added any more shows beyond the ones already announced. See all the dates and details below.

Los Bitchos: ‘Pista (Fresh Start)’

The three artists were among the very first locked in for SXSW Sydney, which will take place from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October 2023. A new batch of local artists were added to the bill recently, including Alter Boy, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Dust, Mi-Kaisha, Milku, Pania, Phoebe Go and Teenage Joans.

New Melbourne festival The Eighty-Six will also take place in October this year, taking over a number of venues on the 86 tram route from Northcote to Preston. Alongside Constance, Los Bitchos, and Otoboke Beaver, there’ll also be sets from Built to Spill and Makaya McCraven.

Constance’s last album Miss Power landed in 2022, as did Los Bitchos’ debut Let The Festivities Begin!, and Otoboke Beaver’s third album Super Champon.

Sunday, 22nd October – The Zoo, Brisbane

Wednesday, 25th October – Thornbury Theatre (The Eighty-Six), Melbourne

Also appearing at SXSW Sydney

You can register for pre-sale tickets via Handsome Tours.

Connie Constance Australian Tour Dates

Monday, 23rd Oct – Northcote Social Club (The Eighty-Six), Melbourne

Wednesday, 25th October – Shotkickers (The Eighty-Six), Melbourne VIC

Friday, 27th October – Milk Bar, Perth WA

