Dry Cleaning Share New Single, ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’

English post-punk band Dry Cleaning have shared ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’, the fourth single from their upcoming second album Stumpwork. The album is scheduled to arrive on Friday, 21st October, 18 months after the South London foursome’s debut, New Long Leg.

‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’ follows last month’s ‘Gary Ashby’ and features a dour, angular sound, which makes for an arresting listening experience. The single is accompanied by a music video directed by the band, which compiles fly-on-the-wall footage captured on tour and in the studio.

Dry Cleaning – ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’

“‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’ is inspired by grief,” vocalist Florence Shaw said in a statement. “Grief over past relationships, grief for loved ones who have died, and all the things that come with that; loneliness, numbness, yearning, ruminating about the past.”

Dry Cleaning’s debut album, New Long Leg, was named one of 2021’s top ten albums by The Guardian, Pitchfork, Paste and others. Dry Cleaning will make their Australian debut in December, playing headline dates in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth and appearing at the Meredith Music Festival.

Stumpwork is set for release on Friday, 21st October

Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork

Anna Calls From The Arctic Kwenchy Kups Gary Ashby Driver’s Story Hot Penny Day Stumpwork No Decent Shoes For Rain Don’t Press Me Conservative Hell Liberty Log Icebergs

