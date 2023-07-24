David Kushner to Play Debut Australian Headline Shows in November 2023

David Kushner has announced he’ll be heading to Australia for the very first time later this year. The singer-songwriter will be playing two headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne – at the Roundhouse on Thursday, 23rd November, and the Palais Theatre on Thursday, 30th November. Kushner was announced on the lineup for Spilt Milk festival earlier this month, where he’ll appear alongside acts like Post Malone, Aitch, and Dom Dolla.

The Chicago-born, LA-based singer is best known for his wildly viral hit ‘Daylight’, which you would have heard if you’ve opened TikTok in the last six weeks. Kushner had been performing the track as part of his sets since March, but it was officially released in June; it hit #4 on the ARIA charts, and has racked up more than 370 million streams on Spotify at the time of writing. Hear it below.

David Kushner: ‘Daylight’

“It took off a little bit, not anything crazy,” Kushner told Billboard last month about the track’s initial success on the clock app. Kushner started tagging Irish singer Hozier in comments, and it all kicked off from there.

The upcoming dates are part of Kushner’s ongoing Daylight Tour 2.0; he recently played a sold-out run of shows across the UK and the US. His only longer release so far is the 2022 EP Footprints I Found, which featured another viral hit in ‘Miserable Man’.

Kushner is currently working on his debut full-length, teaming up with producers Rob Kirwan (Hozier) and Joel Little and Scott Harris (Dua Lipa, Lorde).

David Kushner 2023 Australia Tour Dates

Thursday, 23rd November – Roundhouse, Sydney

Thursday, 30th November – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Sign up for pre-sale access via Secret Sounds.

