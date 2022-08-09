Denzel Curry, Benee, And Kaytranada Lead Field Day 2023 Lineup

Field Day has announced its return, sharing the full lineup that will help music-lovers ring in the new year. Taking over The Domain in Sydney on 1st January, 2023, the state’s longest running music festival has snared a number of high-profile names for its upcoming event.

Heading up the 2023 lineup is the likes of Kiwi musician Benee, US hip-hop icon Denzel Curry, famed producer Diplo, and the ever-eclectic producer and DJ Kaytranada. Elsewhere, SG Lewis, Remi Wolf, Bicep, Cloonee, and Yung Lean all bolster an impressive raft of internationals on the lineup.

The Field Day 2023 Lineup has arrived:

It’s not an entirely imported affair, however, with the likes of Tkay Maidza, Dom Dolla, JK-47, Ninajirachi, A. Girl, Partiboi69, and much more helping to provide local representation. The announcement of the Field Day lineup also comes just one day after the announcement of the Wildlands festival, which brings many of these same acts to fans in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth around the new year period.

Tickets to the 2023 edition of Field Day are on sale from Thursday, 18th August, with a pre-sale beginning 24 hours earlier. Meanwhile, those who sign up for the pre-sale are also in with a chance to win an exclusive pool party at the festival, with full details available via the website.

Field Day 2023

A. Girl

A Little Sound

Benee

Bicep (Live)

Charlotte De Witte

Cloonee

Denzel Curry

Diplo

Dom Dolla

Glaive & Ericdoa

Holy Goof

Honey Dijon

Jennifer Loveless

JK-47

Jnr Choi

Kanine

Kaytranada

Ninajirachi

Partiboi69

Patrick Topping

Pretty Girl

Remi Wolf

SG Lewis

Shygirl

Sofia Kourtesis

Tkay Maidza

Waxlily

Yeat

Yung Lean

triple j Unearthed winner and more

Dates And Venue

Sunday, 1st January, 2023 – The Domain, Sydney, NSW

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Thursday, 18th August.