Two of the biggest producers from the Detroit house scene, Moodymann and Omar-S, are set to headline a warehouse party in Melbourne later this month. The acclaimed electronic artists will be among those performing at The Thorn on 31st October as part of the Melbourne Cup Eve celebration.

News of the headline event was first teased late last month following the cancellation of the October edition of the Strawberry Fields festival due to flooding. As a result, organisers were quick to announce two standalone events that would take place instead, with both Tamikrest and Moodymann & Friends scheduled to be held in late October in Melbourne.

Now, the full details of the latter event have been announced, with Moodymann to be joined by fellow Detroiter Omar-S for a set showcasing their worth as proponents of ‘real’ underground house music. The pair will also be joined by another international name, with UK DJ Shy One to make her debut Australian performance as part of the event.

Elsewhere, the Melbourne Cup Eve set will also be opened with a handful of local names, including Merve, Sophie McAlister, MINA, and Hyper Binary. Tickets to the event are on sale now, with full details available below.

Monday, 31st October – The Thorn, Melbourne, VIC

