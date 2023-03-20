Mo’Ju Announces National Tour Behind New Album ‘Oro, Plata, Mata’

Mo’Ju has announced a national tour in support of their upcoming album Oro, Plata, Mata. The tour will kick off at the Boorloo Heritage Festival in Western Australia in mid-April and move through Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before finishing up at the Saltwater Freshwater Festival in Port Macquarie/Guruk. See the dates and details below.

Oro, Plata, Mata will arrive this Friday, 24th March. It’s Mo’Ju’s fourth studio album and follows the acclaimed Native Tongue, which landed back in 2018 and earned ARIA nominations for Best Breakthrough Artist and Best Video.

Mo’Ju: ‘Change Has To Come’

“I’ve grown so much as an artist, and a person,” Mo’Ju said in a statement about the new album. “With Native Tongue, I cracked myself wide open. I allowed myself to be vulnerable and expose more facets of who I am than I ever had before.

“I went from having all this mystery, creating this mythology, almost playing a caricature, to taking the mask off, letting the walls down. Native Tongue was a brand-new chapter. Now, I’m here; this is me; I’m done explaining, I’ve got bigger ideas to talk about.”

Mo’Ju’s longtime collaborator Henry Jenkins produced the album, which features guest appearances from Ngaiire and Meklit. Milan Ring provides some production on the track ‘Bran Nue Wurld’. The album’s name is a loving nod to Mo’Ju’s uncle, Peque Gallaga, who directed a film by the same name.

Mo’Ju Australian Tour 2023

Saturday, 15th April – Boorloo Heritage Festival, Boorloo/Perth

Friday, 26th May – Fat Controller, Kaurna Country/Adelaide

Saturday, 27th May – Howler, Wurundjeri Country/Melbourne

Wednesday, 31st May – The Outpost, Meanjin/Brisbane

Thursday, 1st June – Mary’s Underground, Gadigal Country/Sydney

Saturday, 3rd June – Saltwater Freshwater Festival, Guruk/Port Macquarie

Tickets on sale now via Mo’Ju’s website.

