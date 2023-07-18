Fred Leone Releases Debut Single ‘Yirimi Gundir’, Announces Tour

Fred Leone will head out on the road in August in support of his recently released debut solo single ‘Yirimi Gundir’. The Butchulla Songman will play Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema on Friday, 4th August, followed by shows at the Post Office Hotel in Melbourne, Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, and Warehouse 25 in Brisbane on Friday, 1st September.

Leone will also head up to Darwin to perform at the National Indigenous Music Awards, alongside acts like Thelma Plum, Budjerah, Barkaa, and Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee. That’ll all take place at the Darwin Amphitheatre on Saturday, 12th August.

Fred Leone: ‘Yirimi Gundir’

‘Yirimi Gundir’ was released after Leone’s performance at the Dreamtime at the G’ game in late May; it’s also been given an official remix by rapper/producer Trials, who produced the original track with Leone.

It’s been a busy year for Leone, with performances at Melbourne’s RISING festival and Sydney’s Vivid LIVE alongside Birdz for their Girra project. The Songman also supported Xavier Rudd on his extensive European tour.

Leone has flagged he’ll be performing a bunch of unreleased material at the upcoming shows – and his Golden Age Cinema show in Sydney will also be the first public viewing of the feature-length Wunungu Awara animated shorts, which will focus on Leone’s Butchulla family from K’Gari and his Garrwa and Yanyuwa family from the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Fred Leone 2023 Tour Dates

Friday, 4th August – Golden Age Cinema, Sydney

Saturday, 12th August – Nimas, Darwin Amphitheatre

Thursday, 17th August – Post Office Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, 25th August – Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, Queensland

Friday, 1st September – Warehouse 25, Brisbane

Tickets are available via Fred Leone’s website.

