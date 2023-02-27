Electric Fields Release Official Theme Song for Sydney WorldPride

Electronic duo Electric Fields have unveiled ‘We The People’, the official theme song for Sydney WorldPride. The track arrived in time for the event’s opening party on Friday, 24th February. WorldPride is taking place all over Sydney until Sunday, 5th March.

Electric Fields joined the likes of Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX, and Jessica Mauboy at the opening night event, where they gave ‘We The People’ its official live debut. The pair later performed the track at Saturday night’s Mardi Gras After Party at the Hordern Pavilion.

Electric Fields – ‘We The People’

The Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara soul duo aren’t done with WorldPride yet – they’ll appear at Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, 2nd March. The lineup also includes Jessica Mauboy, Casey Donovan, Mo’Ju, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO and Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under runner up, Kween Kong.

Sydney WorldPride chief executive Kate Wickett has called the three week celebration “the biggest event in Sydney since the Sydney Olympics”. With this in mind, Electric Fields wanted ‘We The People’ to spread a message of unity.

“Pride is not just about acceptance, but feeling at home in your own individuality,” said Electric Fields’ Michael Ross. “‘We The People’ is for all of us, our differences help to make the world go round.”

Sydney won the bid to host WorldPride in 2019, finishing ahead of Montreal and Houston in a vote on which city would host the 2023 event. Kim Petras is slated to headline the official Rainbow Republic closing concert on Sunday, 5th March, alongside Peach PRC, G Flip, MUNA, Alter Boy, BVT, Vetta Borne, and more.

Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert

Jessica Mauboy

Casey Donovan

Mo’Ju

Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO

Electric Fields

Samuel Gaskin

The Merindas

Jeremy Dutcher

Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs

Date & Venue

Thursday, 2nd March – Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

