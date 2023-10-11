PNAU and Empire of the Sun Team Up for New Single ‘AEIOU’

PNAU and Empire of the Sun have linked up for the first time for a new collaboration called ‘AEIOU’. The track marks Empire of the Sun’s first release in seven years (more music is apparently on the horizon) and comes ahead of the release of PNAU’s new album Hyperbolic, which is due to arrive in early 2024.

The two groups are obviously connected, with songwriter and producer Nick Littlemore being a mainstay in both acts. PNAU is filled out by Peter Mayes and Sam Littlemore, while Luke Steele is the restless frontman of Empire of the Sun.

PNAU & Empire of the Sun: ‘AEIOU’

“This is a dream record for us,” said Littlemore. “We’ve had the idea of a vowels-based song way back before we met Elton, but it never came together until now. It turns out it was worth the wait. And in great style, we finally present a collaboration with Empire of the Sun! A voice like no other, let it lead you to the dancefloor.”

Steele said the song is “about not letting the garden of Eden within us all be corrupted by the world”.

Steele embarked on a handful of Empire of the Sun shows in early 2023, the project’s first dates since 2019. PNAU have been locked into a number of festivals over the coming months, including HAYDAYS, Lost Paradise, Changing Tides, and more. See the full rundown of dates below.

PNAU 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Friday, 15th December – Ice Cream Factory Summer Event Series, Perth WA

Sunday, 17th December – Changing Tides Festival, Kiama NSW

Monday, 25th December – Finns Beach Club, Bali (DJ Set)

Wednesday, 27th December – Haydays, Hobart TAS

Sunday, 31st December – Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley NSW

Further Reading

New Tassie Festival HAYDAYS Announces 2023 Lineup: Foals, SBTRKT, Genesis Owusu + More

New South Coast Festival Changing Tides Locks in Spacey Jane, G Flip, Peking Duk & More

Empire of the Sun Announce Second Sydney Headline Show in Feb