EXEK Abandon Reason on New Single ‘It’s Just a Flesh Wound, Darling’

EXEK have released the second single from their forthcoming sixth album, The Map and the Territory. ‘It’s Just a Flesh Wound, Darling’ follows the album’s lead single ‘Welcome to my Alibi’, which came out in August. The track arrives with a lyric video edited by Oscar O’Shea – watch that below and stream ‘It’s Just a Flesh Wound, Darling’ here.

According to a press release, the new single was inspired by the writings of the late Polish journalist and author, Ryszard Kapuściński, whose work documented several coups and uprisings during the twentieth century. “Bulletproof / Foolproof / Sniper on the roof / About to spoil the atmosphere,” sings vocalist and songwriter Albert Wolski over lo-fi synths and flourishes of discordant trumpet.

EXEK – ‘It’s Just a Flesh Wound, Darling’

Wolski has described The Map and the Territory as “perhaps less ambitious than some previous EXEK releases. In a positive way, obviously.” Wolski made the new album with bandmates Jai Morris-Smith (guitar), Andrew Brocchi (synths), Valya YL Hooi (trumpet and backing vocals), Ben Hepworth (bass) and Chris Stephenson (drums). Pre-order it here.

