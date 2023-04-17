Fatboy Slim Adds DJ Gig at Melbourne’s Revolver Upstairs to Australian Tour

Fatboy Slim will stop by Melbourne club Revolver Upstairs for a one-off ‘Live in the Cage’ set on Wednesday, 26th April. He’ll be joined by a cast of Revs regulars, including Mz Rizk, Luke McD, Luke Vecchio, Sunshine, and more.

The DJ and producer will arrive in the country in a matter of days to jump on the Groovin’ The Moo tour, and is also playing a bunch of headline dates in major cities with Anna Lunoe and Confidence Man in tow. See all the dates and details below.

Fatboy Slim: ‘Right Here Right Now’

Fatboy Slim – real name Norman Cook – is no stranger to the Revs cage, having played a bushfire relief show back in January 2020 and another set a few years before that in 2018. He’s due to hit the stage at Revs next Wednesday at around 10.30pm, playing for about three hours.

The Groovin’ The Moo rodeo will kick off on Friday, 21st April. Fatboy Slim is joined on the lineup by acts like alt-J, Denzel Curry, Eliza Rose and Sophie May. Fatboy Slim’s headline tour will start with the Revs show, and then with a Sidney Myer Music Bowl date on Friday, 28th April.

Fatboy Slim Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 26th April – Revolver Upstairs, Melbourne

Friday, 28th April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 3rd May – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 5th May – The Entertainment Quarter, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 7th May – Burswood Park, Perth, WA

Tickets for Revolver Upstairs on sale 10am Tuesday, 18th April via Frontier Touring. Tickets for all other shows on sale now.

