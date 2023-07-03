Groove Armada, The Avalanches Lead Lineup for New Brisbane Festival Sweet Relief

Queensland Music Trails has announced its debut Brisbane event, a new festival dubbed Sweet Relief that will take place for the first time on Saturday, 16th September. English electronic legends Groove Armada will headline the inaugural festival with an Australian-exclusive DJ set, with the Avalanches also delivering an Australian-exclusive live performance as part of the event.

Elsewhere on the lineup for Sweet Relief – which will be held at Brisbane’s Maritime Green – are the likes of Ladyhawke, Cut Copy (in DJ mode), Nina Las Vegas, Latifa Tee and Yo! Mafia, with more to be announced. Tickets will go on sale midday this Thursday, 6th July. There’s a pre-sale kicking off the night before – sign up for that here.

“We’re so excited to be heading up to Brisbane to play at Maritime Green at Northshore Brisbane,” said the Avalanches about their upcoming performance. “It’s such a cool looking spot – we’ve got a feeling it’s gonna be a very special one.”

In a statement, Qld Music Trails CEO Joel Edmondson recalled Brisbane’s history of “iconic festival moments,” citing events like Livid, Boundary Street Festival and Valley Fiesta. “[They] gave the Brisbane community an opportunity to bring their weirdest and wildest selves out to create an electric atmosphere of togetherness, diversity and inclusion.

“We hope that Sweet Relief can establish itself as a place where people travel from around the country to experience Brisbane’s local flavour and global appeal.”

Sweet Relief 2023

Saturady, 16th September – Maritime Green, Northshore, Brisbane

Groove Armada (DJ)

The Avalanches (Live)

Ladyhawke

Cut Copy (DJ)

Nina Las Vegas

Latifa Tee

Yo! Mafia

Poof Doof Pride Patrol feat. Jimi the Kween

+ More Brisbane acts to be announced

Tickets on sale Thursday, 6th July

