More Acts Added to Harvest Rock 2023 Lineup

Harvest Rock II is happening at Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks in Adelaide over the final weekend of October 2023. The event headliners include Jamiroquai and Beck, who’re coming to Australia just for Harvest Rock, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Kelly, Sparks and Santigold.
A number of acts have been added to the lineup, including Bernard Fanning, who’ll be playing his last Australian show for 2023, and Tash Sultana, who’s fresh off the release of their SUGAR EP. Psych pop outfit Babe Rainbow will also be there, alongside, Floodlights, Surprise Chef and Charlie Collins. UK artist Jade Bird will be coming to Australia exclusively for Harvest Rock.
Surprise Chef – Spring’s Theme
Harvest Rock launched in November 2022 with a lineup headlined by Jack White, Crowded House and Groove Armada. Beyond the music, Harvest Rock prides itself on offering high-quality drinking and dining options, bringing esteemed chefs and a selection of new world wines to the festival site.
Harvest Rock 2023
- Bernard Fanning
- Tash Sultana
- Babe Rainbow
- Floodlights
- Surprise Chef
- Charlie Collins
- Jade Bird (Only Aus show)
Joining…
- Jamiroquai (Only Aus show)
- Beck (Only Aus show)
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Ocean Alley
- Paul Kelly
- Bright Eyes
- Flight Facilities Decade DJ Set
- Sparks
- Santigold
- Thelma Plum
- CHROMEO
- Chet Faker
- Julia Jacklin
- Baker Boy
- The Rolling Stones Revue feat. Adalita, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers
- Vera Blue
- Bad//Dreems
- Ladyhawke
- Warpaint
- Sam Barber
- Built To Spill
- The Lemon Twigs
Dates & Venues
- Saturday, 28th & Sunday, 29th October – Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks, Adelaide SA
Tickets on sale now
