More Acts Added to Harvest Rock 2023 Lineup

Harvest Rock II is happening at Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks in Adelaide over the final weekend of October 2023. The event headliners include Jamiroquai and Beck, who’re coming to Australia just for Harvest Rock, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Kelly, Sparks and Santigold.

A number of acts have been added to the lineup, including Bernard Fanning, who’ll be playing his last Australian show for 2023, and Tash Sultana, who’s fresh off the release of their SUGAR EP. Psych pop outfit Babe Rainbow will also be there, alongside, Floodlights, Surprise Chef and Charlie Collins. UK artist Jade Bird will be coming to Australia exclusively for Harvest Rock.

Surprise Chef – Spring’s Theme

Harvest Rock launched in November 2022 with a lineup headlined by Jack White, Crowded House and Groove Armada. Beyond the music, Harvest Rock prides itself on offering high-quality drinking and dining options, bringing esteemed chefs and a selection of new world wines to the festival site.

Harvest Rock 2023

Bernard Fanning

Tash Sultana

Babe Rainbow

Floodlights

Surprise Chef

Charlie Collins

Jade Bird (Only Aus show)

Joining…

Jamiroquai (Only Aus show)

Beck (Only Aus show)

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Ocean Alley

Paul Kelly

Bright Eyes

Flight Facilities Decade DJ Set

Sparks

Santigold

Thelma Plum

CHROMEO

Chet Faker

Julia Jacklin

Baker Boy

The Rolling Stones Revue feat. Adalita, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers

Vera Blue

Bad//Dreems

Ladyhawke

Warpaint

Sam Barber

Built To Spill

The Lemon Twigs

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 28th & Sunday, 29th October – Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Harvest Rock 2023 Lineup: Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Beck + More

From Coburg to the World – Surprise Chef Make It Seem Easy on ‘Education & Recreation’

Santigold, Sparks + More Announce Harvest Rock Sideshows