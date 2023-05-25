Vv Pete Shares Video for New Single ‘Jordan 1s’

Western Sydney rapper Vv Pete has shared her first single for the year, following up 2022’s ‘Frauds’ and ‘Bussit’ with a club-ready drill cut, ‘Jordan 1s’. The track was produced by frequent collaborator Utility, who also directed its accompanying music video.

‘Jordan 1s’ is the third preview of Pete’s forthcoming debut EP, details of which have not yet been revealed. The clip centres on a series of suspect shoe deals made from the trunk of a Mercedes, shot surveillance-style and interspersed with footage of Pete delivering heated bars. Check that out below.

Vv Pete – ‘Jordan 1s’

Since releasing debut single ‘Bussit’ last year, Pete has kept fairly busy. Follow-up single ‘Frauds’, featuring Utility along with Cassius Select, arrived in November last year. In March this year, Australian-born, London-based producer Mall Grab released an official remix of the track. She’s also played a slew of live shows, including a recent run as main support for Denzel Curry‘s Australian tour earlier this year.

In addition to her forthcoming debut EP, Pete also has a remix EP featuring contributions from Mall Grab, DJ Plead and Strictface on the way. She’s set to perform at her label Trackwork’s Club Service event as part of Vivid Sydney on Saturday, 3rd June.

Pete is also on the lineups for this year’s Dark Mofo, Listen Out and SXSW Sydney festivals, and will perform alongside producer Kelman Duran as part of Phoenix Central Park’s eighth season program.

