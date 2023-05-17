Foo Fighters Share New Single ‘Under You’, Announce Global Livestream Event

Foo Fighters have shared a new single titled ‘Under You’, the second to be lifted from their forthcoming album But Here We Are following ‘Rescued’ last month. The album – which is set to arrive Friday, 2nd June – will mark the band’s first since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

‘Under You’ sees Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl grieve his lost bandmate. “Someone said I’ll never see your face again / Part of me just can’t believe it’s true,” Grohl sings.“Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes / This is how I’ll always picture you.” Later: “Think I’m getting over it / But there’s no getting over it.” Listen below.

Foo Fighters – ‘Under You’

Alongside the new single, Foo Fighters have announced a free global streaming event that will include the debut performances of new songs along with behind-the-scenes footage and more. If you’re in Australia, you’ll have to get up pretty early for that one: it’s streaming at 5am AEST next Monday, 22nd May. You can reserve a free ticket for that here.

In a press release announcing But Here We Are last month, the album was described as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured over the last year” that is a “testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.” According to the press release, the 10-track album sonically channels the band’s 1995, self-titled debut LP.

Hawkins died at the age of 50 in March last year, in Bogotá, Colombia, where he and his bandmates were scheduled to perform at a music festival. The band shared a statement at the time saying they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss” of their bandmate.

Tributes poured in from around the world following news of Hawkins’ death, from Paul McCartney to Billie Eilish, and tribute concerts – led by Foo Fighters themselves with a huge lineup of special guests at each one – took place in London and Los Angeles last year.

On New Year’s Day this year, Foo Fighters confirmed they would continue as a band in Hawkins’ absence. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” they wrote. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Later in January, Foo Fighters announced their first shows since Hawkins’ death. The band will return to the stage this month, with numerous festival appearances and headline shows alongside The Breeders scheduled throughout the year.

Further Reading

Foo Fighters Announce New Album ‘But Here We Are’, Share First Single

Here’s What Happened at Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

From Brian May to Miley Cyrus: a History of Taylor Hawkins’ Collaborations