Them Crooked Vultures Reunite For Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Them Crooked Vultures have reunited for a one-off performance, appearing as part of the tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. As Pitchfork reports, the performance served as the first time that the rock supergroup have played live in over 12 years.

The brief set saw the group only perform three tracks, including a cover of Elton John’s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, and Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘Long Slow Goodbye’. Only one original song made an appearance, with ‘Gunman’ marking the midway point of their set.

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Gunman (Live)’

Them Crooked Vultures first formed in 2009 as the product of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones. The group released their debut self-titled album in late 2009, and complemented it with a number of international tour dates, last playing at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival in 2010.

Since then, there have been numerous hints towards either a live reunion or a new album, with both Grohl and Homme confirming the group was still an active concern, though no concrete plans were made.

Their most recent performance however took place as part of the two tribute concerts to Hawkins, who passed away in March at the age of 50. This first concert, which was held at London’s Wembley Stadium, featured appearances from Queen, Supergrass, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, and the Foo Fighters.

The Foo Fighters were joined by a number of guest drummers for their set, including Josh Freese, Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, and Hawkins’ own son Oliver Shane. Meanwhile, their set also featured a guest appearance from Paul McCartney, who performed The Beatles’ ‘Oh! Darling’ and ‘Helter Skelter’.

