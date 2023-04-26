Ian Moss Announces National Tour Behind Forthcoming Album ‘Rivers Run Dry’

Ian Moss is still at it. The Aussie guitar hero not only has a new album ready to unleash, but he’s also set to bring the new LP to audiences around the nation this August.

Mossy will be performing songs off his forthcoming eighth studio LP, Rivers Run Dry, plus a bunch of classics from his catalogue, across stages in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Ian Moss – ‘Rivers Run Dry’

Co-produced by the man himself alongside Brent Clark, Rivers Run Dry features contributions from country icon Kasey Chambers and Ian’s son, Julian Moss, as well as bassist Zoe Hauptman (Neil Finn, Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins), keyboardist Clayton Doley (Joe Bonamassa, Jimmy Barnes) and drummer Kerry Jacobson (Dragon, Mondo Rock).

“The song selection for Rivers Run Dry was focused on simply finding good songs,” Mossy said in a press statement.

“Regardless of the style or genre they may have initially presented, and the result is an album that covers straight-ahead rock, Latin, funk, country, blues & unapologetic pop and yet we still ended up with an album that sounds very cohesive. I don’t think any of us feel we have any ‘What the fuck is that song doing on this album?’ moments.”

Rivers Run Dry is out on Friday, 21st July, and you can peep all of Mossy’s tour info down below.

Saturday, 5th August 2023 – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 11th August 2023 – Palais Theatre, St Kilda, VIC

Saturday, 12th August 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 18th August 2023 – The Regal Theatre, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale from 9am on Thursday, 4th May here

