The 1975 Release New Single ‘I’m In Love With You’

English rock outfit The 1975 have released their latest single, ‘I’m In Love With You’. The new track comes from the band’s forthcoming fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

Built around a series of pop hooks and clear-eyed optimism, ‘I’m In Love With You’ is one of The 1975’s most straightforward songs to date. The track centres on front person Matty Healy falling in love. The breakdown continues this theme with its tongue firmly in cheek, as Healy reminds himself to keep the love alive, saying, “I just got to keep it / Don’t fuck it, you muppet”.

The 1975 – ‘I’m In Love With You’

The single comes paired with a black-and-white visual directed by Samuel Bradley. The clip, which sees Healey taking on a Buster Keaton-esque role along with a number of other face-painted mimes, features a cameo from Phoebe Bridgers.

‘I’m In Love With You’ is the third single from The 1975’s upcoming fifth album, following ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘Happiness’. Being Funny In A Foreign Language is scheduled to arrive on Friday 14th October. The record itself is a follow-up to 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form, which featured input from Bridgers, Greta Thunberg and FKA twigs.

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

