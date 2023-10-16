Taylor Swift Introduces Ice Spice on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live to introduce her friend and one-time collaborator, Ice Spice. Pete Davidson was hosting the show – which marked the start of the 49th season – but Swift stopped by briefly before Ice Spice performed her new single ‘Pretty Girl’, featuring Nigerian singer Rema.

Ice Spice – who was just in the country touring with Listen Out festival – also performed ‘In Ha Mood’. But it was an episode dominated by Swift, with the SNL cast performing a skit dissecting her rumoured relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce (who also appeared briefly on the show).

Taylor Swift Drops by ‘SNL’

Taylor Swift just made a surprise appearance on SNL to introduce Ice Spice, replacing host Pete Davidson. She and Travis Kelce both had cameos in tonight’s episode pic.twitter.com/0rBiGdVLHZ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 15, 2023

Ice Spice appeared on a remix of Swift’s single ‘Karma’ earlier this year. The rapper is just about to head out on a North American tour with Doja Cat.

Swift continued her victory lap of the world last week with the release of her three-hour concert film, The Eras Tour. The film landed in Australian cinemas last week, widely tipped to be one of the biggest cinematic releases of the year.

Of course, the real-life Eras Tour will arrive on our shores in early 2024, with shows scheduled to take place in Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets, predictably, sold out immediately.

Taylor Swift 2024 Australian Tour

w/ Sabrina Carpenter

Friday, 16th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 17th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 18th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 23rd February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 24th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 25th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Monday, 26th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

