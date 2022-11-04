Kehlani to Headline Brisbane’s New Souled Out Festival In 2023

Congratulations, Brisbane! You’re the proud recipient of a brand new soul & RnB music festival making its debut in 2023.
The inaugural Souled Out fest will take place at Eatons Hill Outdoor on Saturday, 28th January and feature a headlining performance from powerhouse US singer-songwriter Kehlani.
WATCH: Kehlani – ‘melt’
The lineup also boasts a stack of other big names from the RnB world, including US singer Destin Conrad, Victoria’s Larissa Lambert, Sydney-based artist Will Singe, Billymarie, Faith Sosene, Bina Butta, The Voice Australia contestant Lara D, Chanel Loren, Pania, Sounds By Noodles and DJ Talisha.
Souled Out is billed as “Australia’s first and only new wave R&B festival” and tickets go on sale next Tuesday, 8th November at 12:30PM AEST.
You can peep the full lineup below.
Souled Out 2023
Saturday, 28th January – Eatons Hill Outdoor, Brisbane QLD
Souled Out 2023 Lineup
Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, 8th November at 12:30PM AEST
Kehlani
Destin Conrad
Larissa Lambert
Will Singe
Billymarie
Faith Sosene
Bina Butta
Lara D
Chanel Loren
Pania
Sounds By Noodles
DJ Talisha
Further Reading:
For Fans Of Kehlani: Introducing Lara Andallo
Eumundi’s Offbeat Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
Florence + The Machine Is Playing Brisbane’s A Day On The Green 2023