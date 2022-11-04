Kehlani to Headline Brisbane’s New Souled Out Festival In 2023

Congratulations, Brisbane! You’re the proud recipient of a brand new soul & RnB music festival making its debut in 2023.

The inaugural Souled Out fest will take place at Eatons Hill Outdoor on Saturday, 28th January and feature a headlining performance from powerhouse US singer-songwriter Kehlani.

WATCH: Kehlani – ‘melt’

The lineup also boasts a stack of other big names from the RnB world, including US singer Destin Conrad, Victoria’s Larissa Lambert, Sydney-based artist Will Singe, Billymarie, Faith Sosene, Bina Butta, The Voice Australia contestant Lara D, Chanel Loren, Pania, Sounds By Noodles and DJ Talisha.

Souled Out is billed as “Australia’s first and only new wave R&B festival” and tickets go on sale next Tuesday, 8th November at 12:30PM AEST.

You can peep the full lineup below.

Souled Out 2023

Saturday, 28th January – Eatons Hill Outdoor, Brisbane QLD

Souled Out 2023 Lineup

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, 8th November at 12:30PM AEST

Kehlani

Destin Conrad

Larissa Lambert

Will Singe

Billymarie

Faith Sosene

Bina Butta

Lara D

Chanel Loren

Pania

Sounds By Noodles

DJ Talisha

Further Reading:

For Fans Of Kehlani: Introducing Lara Andallo

Eumundi’s Offbeat Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Florence + The Machine Is Playing Brisbane’s A Day On The Green 2023