Leo Sayer is Experiencing Kidney, Bladder and Prostate “Complications”

Leo Sayer has revealed he’s spent the last three weeks in hospital being treated for a number of health issues. The English-Australian singer told fans in a post on Facebook that he’s been in hospital in the Southern Highlands of NSW due to “kidney, bladder and prostrate complications”.

“I haven’t posted anything publicly about this before but I couldn’t fly or make the recent shows in the UK as I became very ill just before the trip,” Sayer wrote. “I have been in hospital here for the last 3 weeks in Australia with kidney, bladder and prostrate complications. It all happened at the last moment, so it was too late to warn anyone.”

Leo Sayer Details Health Battle

“I’m so sorry to have disappointed my fans but these things can happen to us 75-year-olds,” Sayer continued. “I’m still in hospital now but well on the mend. I will take a necessary short break from activities and be back fighting for shows in 2024. Particularly my UK and Ireland tour next autumn.

Thank you everyone for all your concerns and good wishes.”

Sayer, who rose to fame in the late 60s, has been an Australian citizen since 2009. Recently, the singer has become known for his surprise “gigs” at Canberra Region Cancer Centre – which he does to lift the spirits of the patients.

“If I can come and bring a little bit of joy, a bit of happiness onto the wards every now and then every time I visit, it’s a fantastic thing,” Sayer told the ABC.

