Rhythm & the Reef Announces 2023 Lineup: Lime Cordiale, Example + More

Mackay’s Rhythm & the Reef has locked in festival favourites Lime Cordiale and the UK’s Example as the co-headliners for its 2023 edition, which will take place on Saturday, 30th September at Bluewater Quay.

Singer Go-Jo and Daft Punk tribute act Discovery have also been added to the bill, alongside local artists Giant Palms, Late November, Clovr, and Cherry. See the full rundown of the lineup and the ticketing details below.

Lime Cordiale: ‘Imposter Syndrome’

Lime Cordiale’s latest release was the bouncy ‘Imposter Syndrome’, which landed in June. The song marked the band’s first release in 2022, and sees the band confronting their fear about being labelled ‘phonies’.

“Imposter Syndrome is something we deal with more and more each year,” Oli and Louis Leimbach shared in a statement. Even when we realise it’s something we’re struggling with, it’s hard to shake. The more attention we get, the more we feel like phonies. I think it’s pretty common for Australians as it often comes hand-in-hand with Tall Poppy Syndrome, a big part of Australian culture. Australians love to cut each other down.”

The band are currently in the middle of an extensive US tour, which will be followed by dates in the UK and Europe.

Example’s last full-length was 2022’s We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up, which he followed up with the single ‘Gold’ earlier this year. Go-Jo, meanwhile, is riding high off the release of breakout single ‘Mrs Hollywood’.

Rhythm & The Reef Lineup 2023

Lime Cordiale

Example

Go-Jo

Discovery

Giant Palms

Late November

Clovr

Cherry

Date & Venue

Saturday, 30th September – Bluewater Quay, Mackay

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 3rd August. You can sign up for pre-sale here.

