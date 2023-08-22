ROCHELLA Festival to Benefit Flood-Affected Rochester with Cash Savage, The Black Sorrows + More

Music Victoria has teamed up with the Rochester Community House to throw a new festival to raise funds for the flood-affected town. The regional Victorian was devastated when floodwaters swept through the town in Octover 2022 – according to some reports around 90 percent of homes were impacted in the disaster.

ROCHELLA, as the new festival has been dubbed, will take over the town on Saturday, 14th October. Melbourne outfit Cash Savage & The Last Drinks have been locked in as headliners, alongside rock veterans The Black Sorrows.

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks: ‘$600 Short On The Rent’

There’ll also be sets from folk duo Bones & Jones, Melbourne soul act Empress, and locals like Stumbling North and The Burnt Sausages. Country artist Josh Arnold will also present a live performance of his Small Town Culture project, involving students from around the area. See the full bill below.

“The Rochester Community House team have an intimate understanding of our community, and are passionate about providing opportunities to bring our community together and fostering our strong spirit,” said Jane Reid, chair of the Rochester Community House Committee of Management.

“Hosting an event on the scale of ROCHELLA is an incredible opportunity for our town, and we can’t wait to see our community come alive with music, laughter, and lasting memories.”

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Rochester Community Access Flood Relief Fund.

ROCHELLA Lineup 2023

The Black Sorrows

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Bones & Jones

Empress

Stumbling North

The Burnt Sausages

Anya Alchemy

Josh Arnold Small Town Culture project

Tickets are on sale from Friday, 25th August via the website.

