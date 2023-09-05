Set Times Announced for Listen Out & Listen In 2023

Festival organisers have dropped the full set times for Listen Out and sister event Listen In. The festival will officially kick off at the end of the month, with Brisbane being the first cab off the rank on Saturday, 23rd September, with dates in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney to follow. Listen In (which is a smaller event) will land in Adelaide on Friday, 22nd September.
A bunch of internationals will be heading our way for the festival, including rappers Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, and JPEGMAFIA, as well as festival mainstay Skrillex and Four Tet. Predictably, most of these acts feature at the pointy end of the night – scroll down to see each cities’ set times.
Ice Spice: ‘Munch’
Listen In will feature many of the international headliners, including Skrillex, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, and Marc Rebillet. See the full lineup for that event below.
On the local side of Listen Out, you can expect sets from the likes of Young Franco, Donatachi, Mallrat, Ayebatonye, 1TBSP, Handsome, and Kobie Dee. Former triple j host and DJ Ebony Boadu will be the host of the whole tour, and will spin tunes between each set changeover on the Atari stage.
Listen Out & Listen In Set Times 2023
Perth
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Adelaide
Listen Out 2023
- ArrDee
- Coi Leray
- Four Tet
- Friction
- Ice Spice
- JBEE
- JPEGMAFIA
- Jyoty
- Kenny Beats
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Mallrat
- Marc Rebillet
- Metro Boomin
- piri
- Skrillex
- SPINALL
- venbee
- Wongo B2B Little Fritter
- Young Franco
- Yunè Pinku
- 1tbsp
- Ayebatonye
- Donatachi
- HANDSOME
- Kobie Dee
- Vv Pete
- Willo
Dates & Venues
- Saturday, 23rd September – Brisbane Showgrounds, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD
- Sunday, 24th September – HBF ARENA, Joondalup, Mooro Country/Perth WA
- Friday, 29th September – Caribbean Gardens, Wurundjeri Land/Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 30th September – Centennial Park, Gadigal Country/Sydney NSW
Listen In 2023
- Arrdee
- Friction
- Ice Spice
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Marc Rebillet
- Piri
- Skrillex
- + triple j Unearthed artist to be announced
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 22nd September – Ellis Park, Adelaide SA
