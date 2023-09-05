Set Times Announced for Listen Out & Listen In 2023

Festival organisers have dropped the full set times for Listen Out and sister event Listen In. The festival will officially kick off at the end of the month, with Brisbane being the first cab off the rank on Saturday, 23rd September, with dates in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney to follow. Listen In (which is a smaller event) will land in Adelaide on Friday, 22nd September.

A bunch of internationals will be heading our way for the festival, including rappers Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, and JPEGMAFIA, as well as festival mainstay Skrillex and Four Tet. Predictably, most of these acts feature at the pointy end of the night – scroll down to see each cities’ set times.

Ice Spice: ‘Munch’

Listen In will feature many of the international headliners, including Skrillex, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, and Marc Rebillet. See the full lineup for that event below.

On the local side of Listen Out, you can expect sets from the likes of Young Franco, Donatachi, Mallrat, Ayebatonye, 1TBSP, Handsome, and Kobie Dee. Former triple j host and DJ Ebony Boadu will be the host of the whole tour, and will spin tunes between each set changeover on the Atari stage.

Listen Out & Listen In Set Times 2023

Perth

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Adelaide

Listen Out 2023

ArrDee

Coi Leray

Four Tet

Friction

Ice Spice

JBEE

JPEGMAFIA

Jyoty

Kenny Beats

Lil Uzi Vert

Mallrat

Marc Rebillet

Metro Boomin

piri

Skrillex

SPINALL

venbee

Wongo B2B Little Fritter

Young Franco

Yunè Pinku

1tbsp

Ayebatonye

Donatachi

HANDSOME

Kobie Dee

Vv Pete

Willo

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 23rd September – Brisbane Showgrounds, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 24th September – HBF ARENA, Joondalup, Mooro Country/Perth WA

Friday, 29th September – Caribbean Gardens, Wurundjeri Land/Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 30th September – Centennial Park, Gadigal Country/Sydney NSW

Listen In 2023

Arrdee

Friction

Ice Spice

Lil Uzi Vert

Marc Rebillet

Piri

Skrillex

+ triple j Unearthed artist to be announced

Dates & Venues

Friday, 22nd September – Ellis Park, Adelaide SA

