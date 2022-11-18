Listen To Kimbra’s Upbeat New Single ‘replay!’

Happy Friday! As a little gift before the weekend rolls around Kimbra has graced us with new music in the form of ‘replay!’, the latest single lifted off her forthcoming album A Reckoning.

‘replay!’ is a pulsing, upbeat electro-laced track that chronicles a woman’s struggle with ruminating thoughts that just play over and over on a loop.

WATCH: Kimbra – ‘replay!’

“I’m interested in the motivations behind our anger and compulsive tendencies. I wanted to make a song that depicted two sides of my internal experience, one is chaotic but the other is very in control, introspective and calm,” two-time GRAMMY award-winning artist explains in a press statement.

“This song is about the experience of being on loop,” she continues. “There’s this movie going around in my head replaying both the beautiful and the terrifying times during a relationship. But there’s also an inability to let go. Hanging onto the pain made me feel like this person was still in my life. There was an addictive quality to the cycle, even though I knew it was time to face and release it.”

The song comes packing a hyper-yet-sensual music video directed by Colin Solal Cardo, which you can cop a squiz of above.

‘replay!’ follows the release of Kimbra’s cinematic single ‘save me’ and it’s the second single to be lifted from her forthcoming album.

Her first full-length since 2018’s Primal Heart, A Reckoning will reach our ears on Friday, 27th January 2022.

Further Reading

Kimbra Announces New Album ‘A Reckoning’, Shares New Single

Kimbra Launches New Podcast ‘Playing With Fire’ With Mitski, Bethany Joy Lenz and More

Human Truths and ‘Primal Heart’: Kimbra Talks “Revelation” & “Transcendence” On Her Intimate New LP