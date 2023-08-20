Lizzo’s Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers Voice Support for Lizzo Amid Harassment Allegations

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers have thrown their support behind the singer after allegations of harassment and discrimination were made public earlier this month. Three of Lizzo’s former dancers are suing her for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, and the complaint also alleges instances of disability discrimination and fat-shaming, and racial discrimination.

In an Instagram post last Friday, 18th August, the Big Grrls and Big Boiiis – as the backup dancing group is known – published a statement thanking Lizzo for “shattering limitations and kicking in the door way… to do what we love”.

Lizzo’s Backup Dancers Release Statement of Support

“The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the greatest lessons and blessings that we could possibly ask for,” the statement reads.

“So grateful that the standards and existence of beauty in THIS team goes beyond the surface,” it continues. Read the full statement above.

Lizzo has strongly denied all allegations, calling them “unbelievable” and “outrageous” in a statement released a few days after they surfaced. “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo wrote.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards,” the singer continued. “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Further Reading

Lizzo Releases Statement Denying Harassment Allegations From Former Dancers

Lizzo Shares Clip of Her Debut Appearance on ‘The Simpsons’

Lizzo Covers Sam Smith + Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge