London Radio Station NTS to Launch Events Platform In Australia

World-renowned, London-based underground radio station NTS is making its way down under to launch a new events offering. The premiere event is NTS in Naarm, which features a lineup of artists spanning genres, cultures, and countries.

It’s taking place at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Sunday, 19th March, with 90s-era Tokyo deep house DJ Soichi Terada headlining, alongside Jamaican trailblazing dancehall queen, Sister Nancy.

Soichi Terada – ‘Diving Into Minds’

Much like the music station that bears its name, NTS in Naarm will champion alternative music culture, with the artists on the bill ranging from dancehall to experimental techno to psych rock.

Among them is UK DJ Shy One, who’s best known in her hometown of London as a fierce advocate for the city’s marginalised LGBTQI+ and POC communities. She’ll be hitting the decks back-to-back with fellow resident, Ruby Savage.

NTS started as a guerrilla alternative to mainstream radio in London, and then rapidly expanded into a global juggernaut, broadcasting from over sixty cities every month to an audience of three million. Resident DJs include Floating Points, Moxie, Adrian Sherwood, Four Tet, Yaeji and loads more.

The platform prides itself on being a vessel of music discovery, with over half the music spun on the station not available on either Spotify or Apple Music. Listeners can access it completely free of charge and without having to put up with the usual ads.

NTS’s debut Australian event is being touted as “just a taste of what’s to come”, with organisers promising that “even larger events, take-overs and collaborations” are on the way later this year.

NTS in Naarm

Soichi Terada

Sister Nancy

Shy One B2B Ruby Savage

Bayu

CS + Kreme

Darcy Justice

DJ PGZ

E. Fishpool b2b Kavil

HTRK

Lady Shaka

Lil Mofo

Noise in my Head

Slime

Sui Zhen

Yawung

YL Hooi

Zjoso

Sunday, 19th March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

PRE-SALE: Mon 20 Feb at 10am (local)

GENERAL ON-SALE: Tue 21 Feb at 12pm (local) via NTS

Further Reading

Radio Station Goes Rogue By Playing Rage Against The Machine On Loop

These Were The Top 40 Most-Played Songs On Your Radio In 2021

Triple J Darwin Accidentally Blasts Thornhill Riff For Five Hours In Glorious Technical Stuff-Up