Here Are the Set Times for NTS in Naarm

London-based online radio station NTS is launching its new Australian events offering with NTS In Naarm – a twelve-hour party at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Sunday, 19th March. Japanese deep house DJ and video game composer Soichi Terada and Jamaican dancehall legend Sister Nancy are headlining the event.

There’ll be DJ sets from plenty of NTS residents, including Shy One going B2B with Ruby Savage and Melbourne-based NTS residents Sui Zhen, HTRK, YL Hooi and CS + Kreme. The lineup features several other local DJs and electronic musicians, including DJ PGZ, Darcy Justice, E Fishpool (who’ll go B2B with Kavil) and more.

NTS In Naarm will take place over three stages at the 1500 capacity Northcote Theatre. Doors open at midday, with the first DJ on at 12.30. Soichi Terada will bring the event to a close with a one-hour live set wrapping up at midnight.

NTS in Naarm: Set Times

NTS Radio2 / Hi-Fi Room

12.30 – 13.30: Slime

13.30 – 14.30: Sui Zhen (DJ)

14.30 – 15.30: Yawung

15.30 – 16.30: CS + Kreme (DJ)

16.30 – 18.00: HTRK (DJ)

22.00 – 23.00: YL Hooi

Theatre Floor

17.00 – 18.00: Bayu

18.00 – 19.00: Lil Mofo

19.00 – 20.00: Sister Nancy Meets Legal Shot Sound

20.00 – 21.00: Shy One b2b Ruby Savage

21.00 – 22.00: Lady Shaka

22.00 – 23.00: DJ PGZ

23.00 – 24.00: Soichi Terada (live)

Mezzanine

12.30 – 14.00: E Fishpool b2b Kavil

14.00 – 15.00: Zjoso

15.00 – 16.00: Noise in My Head

16.00 – 17.00: Darcy Justice

Date & Venue

Sunday, 19th March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne/Naarm VIC

