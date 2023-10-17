Lost Paradise 2023/24 is Now Sold Out

Lost Paradise Festival has officially sold out its 2023/2024 event, which is being headlined by Flume, Dom Dolla, Foals, and Kelis. Festival curators Finely Tuned announced the news earlier today, noting that it’s the fastest sellout in the festival’s nine-year history.
If you missed out on tickets, you can join the official waitlist on the resale platform Lyte. Remember: don’t ever buy tickets from retailers that aren’t officially endorsed by promoters, otherwise you’ll – more often than not – end up in a world of pain.
Dom Dolla: ‘Saving Up’
Lost Paradise returns to Glenworth Valley in regional NSW from Thursday, 28th December to Monday, 1st January. Aside from the headliners, you can expect sets from internationals like Holly Humberstone, dance heavyweights Bicep, Basement Jaxx, Carl Cox, and Channel Tres.
Lime Cordiale, PNAU, The Jungle Giants, Royel Otis, and Big WETT are just a few of the locals heading along.
Arts and wellness space Shambhala Fields will be returning this year, with plenty of yoga classes and other workshops, along with performances from Mimi Elashiry, Keiynan Lonsdale, Pottery Boy, and more.
Lost Paradise 2023 Lineup
- Flume
- Dom Dolla
- Foals
- Kelis
- Lime Cordiale
- Pnau
- The Jungle Giants
- Channel Tres
- Holly Humberstone
- Overmono
- Winston Surfshirt
- Lastlings
- Royel Otis
- Sycco
- Dice
- Haiku Hands
- Big Wett
- Skeleten
- Cat & Calmell
- Velvet Trip
- Sloan Peterson
- Pirra
- Jet City Sports Club
- Salarymen
- Birdee 王煒
- Thunder Fox
- Sputnik Sweetheart
DJ Lineup
- Bicep (DJ Set)
- Carl Cox (Hybrid Set)
- Jayda G
- Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)
- Kettama
- Dj Heartstring
- Cassian
- Ewan Mcvicar
- Lf System
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Salute
- Stüm
- Sam Alfred
- Yung Singh
- Heidi
- Saorise
- C.Frim
- Litmus (Live)
- Club Angel
- James Pepper
- Ayebatonye
- Elijah Something
- Mincy
- Caleb Jackson
- Crybaby
- Jacqui Cunningham
- Conspiracy Crew
- Caitlin Medclaf
- Troy Beman
- Shantan Wantan Ichiban
- Flexy Ferg
- Waxlily
- Cleo
- Sasha Milani
- Madami
- Lost Sundays Soundsystem
- Cricket
- Mash
- Anika
- Silly Lily
- Zach Williams
- Toaka
Shambhala Fields
- Mimi Elashiry
- Keiynan Lonsdale
- Pottery Boy
- Kath Ebbs
- Simon Borg-Olivier
- First Nations Culture With Uncle Phil
- Joely Malcolm
- Tara Chandra
- Darcy Stokes
- Speed Dating With Dear Pluto
- More To Be Announced
Dates & Venue
- Thursday, 28th December to Monday, 1st January – Glenworth Valley, NSW
