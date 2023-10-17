Lost Paradise 2023/24 is Now Sold Out

Lost Paradise Festival has officially sold out its 2023/2024 event, which is being headlined by Flume, Dom Dolla, Foals, and Kelis. Festival curators Finely Tuned announced the news earlier today, noting that it’s the fastest sellout in the festival’s nine-year history.

If you missed out on tickets, you can join the official waitlist on the resale platform Lyte. Remember: don’t ever buy tickets from retailers that aren’t officially endorsed by promoters, otherwise you’ll – more often than not – end up in a world of pain.

Dom Dolla: ‘Saving Up’

Lost Paradise returns to Glenworth Valley in regional NSW from Thursday, 28th December to Monday, 1st January. Aside from the headliners, you can expect sets from internationals like Holly Humberstone, dance heavyweights Bicep, Basement Jaxx, Carl Cox, and Channel Tres.

Lime Cordiale, PNAU, The Jungle Giants, Royel Otis, and Big WETT are just a few of the locals heading along.

Arts and wellness space Shambhala Fields will be returning this year, with plenty of yoga classes and other workshops, along with performances from Mimi Elashiry, Keiynan Lonsdale, Pottery Boy, and more.

Lost Paradise 2023 Lineup

Flume

Dom Dolla

Foals

Kelis

Lime Cordiale

Pnau

The Jungle Giants

Channel Tres

Holly Humberstone

Overmono

Winston Surfshirt

Lastlings

Royel Otis

Sycco

Dice

Haiku Hands

Big Wett

Skeleten

Cat & Calmell

Velvet Trip

Sloan Peterson

Pirra

Jet City Sports Club

Salarymen

Birdee 王煒

Thunder Fox

Sputnik Sweetheart

DJ Lineup

Bicep (DJ Set)

Carl Cox (Hybrid Set)

Jayda G

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

Kettama

Dj Heartstring

Cassian

Ewan Mcvicar

Lf System

Barry Can’t Swim

Salute

Stüm

Sam Alfred

Yung Singh

Heidi

Saorise

C.Frim

Litmus (Live)

Club Angel

James Pepper

Ayebatonye

Elijah Something

Mincy

Caleb Jackson

Crybaby

Jacqui Cunningham

Conspiracy Crew

Caitlin Medclaf

Troy Beman

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

Flexy Ferg

Waxlily

Cleo

Sasha Milani

Madami

Lost Sundays Soundsystem

Cricket

Mash

Anika

Silly Lily

Zach Williams

Toaka

Shambhala Fields

Mimi Elashiry

Keiynan Lonsdale

Pottery Boy

Kath Ebbs

Simon Borg-Olivier

First Nations Culture With Uncle Phil

Joely Malcolm

Tara Chandra

Darcy Stokes

Speed Dating With Dear Pluto

More To Be Announced

Dates & Venue

Thursday, 28th December to Monday, 1st January – Glenworth Valley, NSW

