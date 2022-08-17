Lost Paradise Festival Unveils Extensive Health & Wellness Program, Shambhala Fields

Australian summer festival favourite Lost Paradise has announced a different kind of lineup. Organisers of the Central Coast event have just unveiled an extensive health and wellness program for this year’s New Years bash, dubbed Shambhala Fields.
It lines up an array of health, wellness and music-based workshops, talks, First Nations spaces and more, featuring some big names including triple j science guru Dr Karl, master yogi Simon Borg-Olivier, classically-trained dancer, model and social media star Mimi Elashiry, Byron Hinterlands-Bundjalung region based artist and radio host Luen, and many more!
WATCH: Great Moments in Science – with Dr Karl
Described as an “oasis for boundary-pushing thinkers where curiosity is key”, the Shambhala Fields program will be packed with yoga classes, belly dancing workshops, deep tissue massages and countless other mind, body and soul-nourishing activities, in keeping with the festival’s proud reputation as a place for exchanging future-facing ideas.
There will be a cultural program completely orchestrated by First Nation Australians from Darkinjung country, as well as essential growth offering, Healing Haven, which will offer tarot card readings, acupuncture and loads more.
This is all, of course, in addition to the Lost Paradise music lineup, which shares many artists in common with the 2022-23 Falls Festival, including headliners Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou and Jamie xx. There are plenty of local names too, such as G Flip, Ocean Alley and Genesis Owusu, and an enormous roster of DJs.
Lost Paradise runs from Thursday, 28th December, 2022 – Sunday, 1st January, 2023 at Glenworth Valley on the NSW Central Coast. This year will mark the beloved event’s return after a long absence, after bushfires caused the last minute cancellation of its 2019 event and COVID disrupted the following two years of fun.
Peep the complete lineup, including Shambhala Fields, below.
Lost Paradise 2022-23 Lineup
Live artists
- Arctic Monkeys
- Lil Nas X
- Jamie xx
- Ocean Alley
- Spacey Jane
- G Flip
- Pinkpantheress
- Cub Sport
- Genesis Owusu
- Young Franco
- The Vanns
- May-A
- Furnace & The Fundamentals
- King Stingray
- Pacific Avenue
- Telenova
- 1300 Stumps
- Big Twisty & The Funknasty
- Egoism
- Yung Mtyr
- Lazywax
- Elsy Wamayo
- Eagle Eye Jones
- Abby Bella May
- Greatest Hits
- Sweetie
- Liyah Knight
- Coconut Cream
- Liquid Time
- Casual Fan
DJs
- Peggy Gou
- Mall Grab
- Ben Böhmer (Live)
- Folamour
- DJ Boring
- Kink (Live)
- HAAi
- TSHA
- CC:Disco!
- Heidi X Club.
- Flava D
- Shanti Celeste
- Moxie
- Loods
- Wax’O Paradiso
- Wongo
- Little Fritter
- Merve
- Luen
- Ebony Boadu
- Ayebatonye
- Crush3d
- James Pepper
- Elijah Something
- Latifa Tee
- Willo
- Dameeeela
- Mincy
- Conspiracy Crew
- Luke Alessi
- Troy Beman
- Mintox
- Waxlily
- Uncle Ru
- Girlthing DJ’s
- Cleo
- Clutch 4 Love
- Roxy Lotz
- Madami
Shambhala Fields Lineup
Yoga
- Sharing Loving Energy With Simon Borg-Olivier
- Restorative Yin
- Acro Yoga
- Laughter Yoga
- Primal Flow
- Intro To Vedic Meditation
- Mindfulness
- Mastering The Handstand
Workshops
- Move & Manifest With Mimi
- Djing 101 With Luen
- Efforgies & Idols Pottery
- Dalking Hula Hooping
- Re-Wilding Women And The Feminime
- Soul Drumming
- Foraging & Bushcraft Skills
- Breathwork
- Cacao Love Ritual
- Samba Reggae
- Belly & Bootydance
- Love Out Loud Movement
Talks
- Messages Of Good Hope With Dr Karl
- A Human’s Guide To The Future
- Party Safe With Dancewize Nsw
- Transformational Mindsets & Rites Of Passage
- Ai And The Future Of Humanity
- Open Up With One Eighty
Culture
- Weaving Workshop
- Wyappa Wurk: Aboriginal Yoga & Movement
- Seeds Of Peace With Uncle Phil
- Indigenous Dance
- Moving Beyond Sustainability
- Yidaki (Didgeridoo) Sound Of Moon & Healing
Healing Haven
- Remedial Massage
- Tarot & Astrology
- Reiki Healing
- Energetic Healing
- +More
Ambience After Dark
- Baran Yildiz
- Dave Leha Aka Radical Son
- Billsbry
- Luminous Sounds With Sati
- Delojaan: Sydney Sufi Ensemble
- Nye Cacao Ceremony