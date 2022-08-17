Lost Paradise Festival Unveils Extensive Health & Wellness Program, Shambhala Fields

Australian summer festival favourite Lost Paradise has announced a different kind of lineup. Organisers of the Central Coast event have just unveiled an extensive health and wellness program for this year’s New Years bash, dubbed Shambhala Fields.

It lines up an array of health, wellness and music-based workshops, talks, First Nations spaces and more, featuring some big names including triple j science guru Dr Karl, master yogi Simon Borg-Olivier, classically-trained dancer, model and social media star Mimi Elashiry, Byron Hinterlands-Bundjalung region based artist and radio host Luen, and many more!

WATCH: Great Moments in Science – with Dr Karl

Described as an “oasis for boundary-pushing thinkers where curiosity is key”, the Shambhala Fields program will be packed with yoga classes, belly dancing workshops, deep tissue massages and countless other mind, body and soul-nourishing activities, in keeping with the festival’s proud reputation as a place for exchanging future-facing ideas.

There will be a cultural program completely orchestrated by First Nation Australians from Darkinjung country, as well as essential growth offering, Healing Haven, which will offer tarot card readings, acupuncture and loads more.

This is all, of course, in addition to the Lost Paradise music lineup, which shares many artists in common with the 2022-23 Falls Festival, including headliners Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou and Jamie xx. There are plenty of local names too, such as G Flip, Ocean Alley and Genesis Owusu, and an enormous roster of DJs.

Lost Paradise runs from Thursday, 28th December, 2022 – Sunday, 1st January, 2023 at Glenworth Valley on the NSW Central Coast. This year will mark the beloved event’s return after a long absence, after bushfires caused the last minute cancellation of its 2019 event and COVID disrupted the following two years of fun.

Peep the complete lineup, including Shambhala Fields, below.

Lost Paradise 2022-23 Lineup

Live artists

Arctic Monkeys

Lil Nas X

Jamie xx

Ocean Alley

Spacey Jane

G Flip

Pinkpantheress

Cub Sport

Genesis Owusu

Young Franco

The Vanns

May-A

Furnace & The Fundamentals

King Stingray

Pacific Avenue

Telenova

1300 Stumps

Big Twisty & The Funknasty

Egoism

Yung Mtyr

Lazywax

Elsy Wamayo

Eagle Eye Jones

Abby Bella May

Greatest Hits

Sweetie

Liyah Knight

Coconut Cream

Liquid Time

Casual Fan

DJs

Peggy Gou

Mall Grab

Ben Böhmer (Live)

Folamour

DJ Boring

Kink (Live)

HAAi

TSHA

CC:Disco!

Heidi X Club.

Flava D

Shanti Celeste

Moxie

Loods

Wax’O Paradiso

Wongo

Little Fritter

Merve

Luen

Ebony Boadu

Ayebatonye

Crush3d

James Pepper

Elijah Something

Latifa Tee

Willo

Dameeeela

Mincy

Conspiracy Crew

Luke Alessi

Troy Beman

Mintox

Waxlily

Uncle Ru

Girlthing DJ’s

Cleo

Clutch 4 Love

Roxy Lotz

Madami

Shambhala Fields Lineup

Yoga

Sharing Loving Energy With Simon Borg-Olivier

Restorative Yin

Acro Yoga

Laughter Yoga

Primal Flow

Intro To Vedic Meditation

Mindfulness

Mastering The Handstand

Workshops

Move & Manifest With Mimi

Djing 101 With Luen

Efforgies & Idols Pottery

Dalking Hula Hooping

Re-Wilding Women And The Feminime

Soul Drumming

Foraging & Bushcraft Skills

Breathwork

Cacao Love Ritual

Samba Reggae

Belly & Bootydance

Love Out Loud Movement

Talks

Messages Of Good Hope With Dr Karl A Human’s Guide To The Future Party Safe With Dancewize Nsw Transformational Mindsets & Rites Of Passage Ai And The Future Of Humanity Open Up With One Eighty



Culture

Weaving Workshop Wyappa Wurk: Aboriginal Yoga & Movement Seeds Of Peace With Uncle Phil Indigenous Dance Moving Beyond Sustainability Yidaki (Didgeridoo) Sound Of Moon & Healing



Healing Haven

Remedial Massage

Tarot & Astrology

Reiki Healing

Energetic Healing

+More

Ambience After Dark