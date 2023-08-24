C.O.F.F.I.N Announce National Tour Behind Forthcoming Album ‘Australia Stops’

Sydney’s C.O.F.F.I.N. have locked in a string of headline tour dates in support of their forthcoming album Australia Stops. The album will arrive on Friday, 15th September, and the band will head out on tour a month later, kicking things off in Adelaide on Friday, 13th October and finishing up at Meredith in early December.

Australia Stops is the band’s fifth album and the follow-up to 2020’s Children In Finland Fighting In Norway. We’ve heard a fistful of cuts from the record so far – including ‘Cut Me Off’ and ‘Give Me A Bite’ – and the punk outfit have just dropped another one: ‘Factory Man’. According to vocalist and drummer Ben Portnoy, the song is reflective of a friendship between his mum and a close friend.

C.O.F.F.I.N.: ‘Factory Man’

“The song is loosely based around a close friendship my mum had with a really talented artist,” says Portnoy. “He was not able to support his family on art alone and would do FIFO work in the WA mines to fill out the funds.

“On one such stint, a cherry picker he was on malfunctioned and he was crushed, losing his life. This song ruminates on the idea of being lost and defeated by things that shouldn’t define you in the first place.”

Their run of tour dates includes the just-announced LuliePalooza, a community festival in Abbotsford that will feature The Murlocs, ENOLA, and Full Flower Moon Band. Meredith Music Festival, meanwhile, is being headlined by cult pop favourite Caroline Polachek, Alvvays, and Kraftwerk.

COFFIN 2023 Australia Stops Tour

Friday, 13th October – Crown & Anchor, Adelaide

Saturday, 14th October – Mojos, Perth

Friday, 20th October – Brightside, Brisbane

Friday, 27th October – Uni Bar, Hobart

Friday, 3rd November – Crowbar, Sydney

Saturday, 4th November – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne

Saturday, 11th November – LuliePalooza, Melbourne

Sunday, 9th December – Meredith Music Festival, Meredith

Tickets are available now.

