Mac DeMarco Announces New Instrumental Album ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’

Mac DeMarco has announced a new instrumental album which he recorded on an extensive road trip he took throughout 2022. Titled Five Easy Hot Dogs, it’s set to arrive on Friday, 20th January on digital and CD, with vinyl copies coming in May. Pre-orders are here.

The trip began in January of last year in California. Each of the album’s 14 song titles reflect where it was recorded – beginning in Gualala, California, heading to the likes of Portland, Vancouver, Edmonton and Chicago, before ending in Rockaway, New York.

Five Easy Hot Dogs Arrives Later This Month

In a press release, DeMarco elaborated on the process of recording Five Easy Hot Dogs throughout his trip. “Some places I stayed longer in than others, some of them I knew from the past, others not so much. I tried to keep things busy all the time. If I didn’t know what was up in a city, I’d just walk around ’til someone recognized me and go from there. I met a lot of interesting people this way, and had a bunch of cool experiences.

“The nature of ripping around and recording and traveling in this manner doesn’t lend well to sitting around and planning or thinking about what it was that I was setting out to do. I didn’t ever have a sound in mind, or a theme or anything, I would just start recording,” DeMarco continued.

“Luckily the collection of recordings from this period all shake hands, they have a present musical identity as a whole. I was in it while I was in it, and this is what came out of it, just the way it was. This record sounds like what rolling around like that feels like. I hope you enjoy.”

Five Easy Hot Dogs will mark Mac’s first new album since 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy. Since then, he’s made a handful of guest appearances, such as, in 2020, starring in the music video for Crowded House‘s Dreamers Are Waiting cut ‘Whatever You Want’.

The following year, he recorded a cover of ‘Enter Sandman’ for The Metallica Blacklist tribute album, and featured on songs by Benny Sings and Myd. In 2022, he appeared on DOMi and JD Beck’s collaborative album NOT TiGHT – appearing on the song ‘TWO SHRiMPS’ – and last month shared a rendition of holiday standard ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’.

Mac DeMarco – Five Easy Hot Dogs Tracklist

Gualala Gualala 2 Crescent City Portland Portland 2 Victoria Vancouver Vancouver 2 Vancouver 3 Edmonton Edmonton 2 Chicago Chicago 2 Rockaway

Further Reading

Beyond Salad Days: Mac DeMarco On Fame, Social Media And Growing Up

Mac DeMarco Shares Cover Of ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’

Mac DeMarco Releases Cover Of ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’