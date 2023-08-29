Melbourne Indie-Rockers Mid City Unveil Debut Album, ‘Happy Ever After’

Melbourne indie-rockers Mid City have just unleashed their long-awaited debut album Happy Ever After, featuring previously-released singles ‘Change Your Mind’, ‘Emily’, ‘Compromise’ and ‘Choc Mint’. “Happy Ever After took us, no joke, three years to write,” the band explain in a press statement. “It was a demo that was kicking around in 17 different versions and we just couldn’t crack it. It wasn’t until we completely rethought what a Mid City song could be that it came together; when it did finally come together it gave us all a feeling that we’ve never quite had before from creating music.”

Mid City – Happy Ever After

