Jennifer Coolidge and ‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Added to Program for Vivid Sydney

Actor Jennifer Coolidge and The White Lotus creator Mike White have just been added to the lineup for Vivid Sydney 2023. The pair will appear in an ‘in conversation’ session hosted by local writer Benjamin Law on Saturday, 10th June at the ICC in Darling Harbour.

According to the event description, the two will “do a deep dive into the power of storytelling, satire and friendship, featuring insightful and hilarious anecdotes from decades working in Hollywood”.

The White Lotus Official Trailer

It was recently confirmed that season three of The White Lotus will take place in Thailand, following seasons set in Sicily and Hawaii. White has flagged the season might tackle “Eastern religion and spirituality”.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said after season two. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The session forms part of the Vivid Ideas section of the festival – there’ll be panels and sessions on topics like kink, taboos, health and wellbeing, filmmaking, architecture, and more. You can have a look over the full program here.

The music lineup for Vivid LIVE was announced in March, led by Swedish songwriter José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes, and cult pop artist Ethel Cain. González will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album Veneer, and Cat Power will perform her show, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert. Hynes will be appearing with the SSO to perform selected classical works.

Vivid will run from Friday, 26th May to Saturday, 17th June.

Mike White & Jennifer Coolidge In Conversation

Saturday, 10th June – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale now via Ticketek.

