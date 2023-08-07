Here are the Set Times for Ministry Of Sound: Testament 2023

The lineup for Ministry of Sound’s Testament festival features several major names from 90s and 00s club music. Sydney welcomed the likes of Barbara Tucker and Inner City to its 90s session and The Bloody Beetroots and Digitalism to its 00s session, on Saturday, 5th and Sunday, 6th August respectively.

These acts and many of their 90s and 00s contemporaries will head to Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Gold Coast from Friday, 11th to Sunday, 13th August. Find all the relevant set times below. Tickets are on sale now: Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast.

Barbara Tucker – ‘Beautiful People’

Weekend two of Testament begins with a 90s session at Metro City in Perth and a 00s session at Unibar, Adelaide, on Friday, 11th August. Brisbane gets its 90s session at Warner Laneway on Saturday, 12th, while Melbourne’s Timber Yard hosts MOS’s 00s club heroes on the same day. The tour wraps up on Sunday, 13th August with a 90s session at the Timber Yard and a 00s session at Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast.

Friday, 11th August

Perth – 90s Session

Room 1: Club Anthems

8pm – 9pm: Rachel Harvey

9pm – 10pm: John Course

10pm – 11pm: Barbara Tucker

11pm – 12am: Phil Hartnoll

12am – 1am: Inner City

1am – 2am: Tall Paul

2am – 3am: Mark Dynamix

Room 2: DnB/Rave

8.30pm – 9.30pm: Royce

9.30pm – 10.30pm: Sardi

10.30pm – 11.30pm: Menis

11.30pm – 12.30am: Kevin

12.30am – 1.30am: Rousa

1.30am – 2.30am: Hutcho

Adelaide – 00s Session

8pm – 2am (Set times TBA)

The Bloody Beetroots

Digitalism

Bollocks DJs

Dancespace

Loot & Plunder

Minx

Paul Marshman

Saturday, 12th August

Brisbane – 90s Session

Room 1: Club Anthems

8pm – 9pm: Rousey

9pm – 10pm: Matt Kitshon

10pm – 11pm: John Course

11pm – 12am: Barbara Tucker

12am – 1am: Inner City

1am – 2am: Tall Paul

2am – 3am: Mark Dynamix

Room 2: Prog/Rave

8.00pm – 9.00pm: Trent Rackus

9.00pm – 10.30pm: Cosmo Cater

10.30pm – 11.30pm: Darren Briais

11.30pm – 1.-0am: Phil Hartnoll

1.00am – 2.00am: Barking Boy

2.00am – 3.00am: Jen E

Melbourne – 00s Session

Room 1: Club Anthems

3pm – 4pm: Sunshine

4pm – 5pm: John Course

5pm – 6pm: Bang Gang Deejays

6pm – 7pm: Dirty South

7pm – 8pm: Digitalism

8pm – 9pm: Boogs

9pm – 10pm: Bloody Beetroots

10pm – 11pm: Orkestrated

Room 2: Breaks

3pm – 3.45pm: Gab Oliver

3.45pm – 4.30pm: Andee Van Damage

4.30pm – 5.15pm: T-Rek

5.15pm – 6.15pm: Freq Nasty

6.15pm – 7.15pm: Stanton Warriors

7.15pm – 8pm: Minx

Sunday, 13th August

Melbourne – 90s Session

Room 1: Club Anthems

2pm – 3pm: Mark Pellegrini

3pm – 4pm: Sgt Slick

4pm – 5pm: Mark Dynamix

5pm – 6pm: John Course

6pm – 7pm: Barbara Tucker

7pm – 8pm: Inner City

8pm – 9pm: Tall Paul

9pm – 10pm: Papa Smurf

Room 2: Prog/Rave

2pm – 3.30pm: Jason Digby

3.30pm – 4.30pm: Sean Quinn

4.30pm – 5.30pm: Kasey Taylor

5.30pm – 6.30pm: Anthony Pappa

6.30pm – 8pm: Phil Hartnoll

Gold Coast – 00s Session

Room 1 – Electro

12pm – 1pm: Flash

1pm – 2.30pm: Minx

2.30pm – 3.30pm: Jaime Doom

3.30pm – 4.30pm: Digitalism

4.30pm – 5.30pm: Goodwill

5.30pm – 6.30pm: Bloody Beetroots

6.30pm – 8pm: Tenzin

Room 2: Breaks

2pm – 3pm: Skool of Thought

3pm – 4pm: Shredlock

4pm – 5.30pm: Kid Kenobi

5.30pm – 7pm: Stanton Warriors

7pm – 8pm: Freq Nasty

