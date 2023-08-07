Here are the Set Times for Ministry Of Sound: Testament 2023

The lineup for Ministry of Sound’s Testament festival features several major names from 90s and 00s club music. Sydney welcomed the likes of Barbara Tucker and Inner City to its 90s session and The Bloody Beetroots and Digitalism to its 00s session, on Saturday, 5th and Sunday, 6th August respectively.
These acts and many of their 90s and 00s contemporaries will head to Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Gold Coast from Friday, 11th to Sunday, 13th August. Find all the relevant set times below. Tickets are on sale now: Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast.
Barbara Tucker – ‘Beautiful People’
Weekend two of Testament begins with a 90s session at Metro City in Perth and a 00s session at Unibar, Adelaide, on Friday, 11th August. Brisbane gets its 90s session at Warner Laneway on Saturday, 12th, while Melbourne’s Timber Yard hosts MOS’s 00s club heroes on the same day. The tour wraps up on Sunday, 13th August with a 90s session at the Timber Yard and a 00s session at Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast.
Friday, 11th August
Perth – 90s Session
Room 1: Club Anthems
- 8pm – 9pm: Rachel Harvey
- 9pm – 10pm: John Course
- 10pm – 11pm: Barbara Tucker
- 11pm – 12am: Phil Hartnoll
- 12am – 1am: Inner City
- 1am – 2am: Tall Paul
- 2am – 3am: Mark Dynamix
Room 2: DnB/Rave
- 8.30pm – 9.30pm: Royce
- 9.30pm – 10.30pm: Sardi
- 10.30pm – 11.30pm: Menis
- 11.30pm – 12.30am: Kevin
- 12.30am – 1.30am: Rousa
- 1.30am – 2.30am: Hutcho
Adelaide – 00s Session
8pm – 2am (Set times TBA)
- The Bloody Beetroots
- Digitalism
- Bollocks DJs
- Dancespace
- Loot & Plunder
- Minx
- Paul Marshman
Saturday, 12th August
Brisbane – 90s Session
Room 1: Club Anthems
- 8pm – 9pm: Rousey
- 9pm – 10pm: Matt Kitshon
- 10pm – 11pm: John Course
- 11pm – 12am: Barbara Tucker
- 12am – 1am: Inner City
- 1am – 2am: Tall Paul
- 2am – 3am: Mark Dynamix
Room 2: Prog/Rave
- 8.00pm – 9.00pm: Trent Rackus
- 9.00pm – 10.30pm: Cosmo Cater
- 10.30pm – 11.30pm: Darren Briais
- 11.30pm – 1.-0am: Phil Hartnoll
- 1.00am – 2.00am: Barking Boy
- 2.00am – 3.00am: Jen E
Melbourne – 00s Session
Room 1: Club Anthems
- 3pm – 4pm: Sunshine
- 4pm – 5pm: John Course
- 5pm – 6pm: Bang Gang Deejays
- 6pm – 7pm: Dirty South
- 7pm – 8pm: Digitalism
- 8pm – 9pm: Boogs
- 9pm – 10pm: Bloody Beetroots
- 10pm – 11pm: Orkestrated
Room 2: Breaks
- 3pm – 3.45pm: Gab Oliver
- 3.45pm – 4.30pm: Andee Van Damage
- 4.30pm – 5.15pm: T-Rek
- 5.15pm – 6.15pm: Freq Nasty
- 6.15pm – 7.15pm: Stanton Warriors
- 7.15pm – 8pm: Minx
Sunday, 13th August
Melbourne – 90s Session
Room 1: Club Anthems
- 2pm – 3pm: Mark Pellegrini
- 3pm – 4pm: Sgt Slick
- 4pm – 5pm: Mark Dynamix
- 5pm – 6pm: John Course
- 6pm – 7pm: Barbara Tucker
- 7pm – 8pm: Inner City
- 8pm – 9pm: Tall Paul
- 9pm – 10pm: Papa Smurf
Room 2: Prog/Rave
- 2pm – 3.30pm: Jason Digby
- 3.30pm – 4.30pm: Sean Quinn
- 4.30pm – 5.30pm: Kasey Taylor
- 5.30pm – 6.30pm: Anthony Pappa
- 6.30pm – 8pm: Phil Hartnoll
Gold Coast – 00s Session
Room 1 – Electro
- 12pm – 1pm: Flash
- 1pm – 2.30pm: Minx
- 2.30pm – 3.30pm: Jaime Doom
- 3.30pm – 4.30pm: Digitalism
- 4.30pm – 5.30pm: Goodwill
- 5.30pm – 6.30pm: Bloody Beetroots
- 6.30pm – 8pm: Tenzin
Room 2: Breaks
- 2pm – 3pm: Skool of Thought
- 3pm – 4pm: Shredlock
- 4pm – 5.30pm: Kid Kenobi
- 5.30pm – 7pm: Stanton Warriors
- 7pm – 8pm: Freq Nasty
