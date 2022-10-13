RAYE Announces Debut Album, Shares New Single with 070 Shake

London singer-songwriter RAYE has announced details of her debut album, My 21st Century Blues. The 24-year-old has shared two new singles, ‘The Thrill Is Gone’ and ‘Escapism’ featuring 070 Shake. ‘The Thrill Is Gone’ features a smooth and soulful R&B sound, while ‘Escapism’ is a bolder and more pop-influenced cut featuring powerful instrumentation.

My 21st Century Blues will be released on Friday, 3rd February 2023 via Human Re Sources.

RAYE – ‘Escapism (feat. 070 Shake)’

The two new singles follow RAYE’s previous 2022 releases, ‘Hard Out Here’ and ‘Black Mascara’, both of which will also appear on My 21st Century Blues. RAYE has described the album as a long time coming, having written her first song at seven before making a commitment to become a professional musician at age ten.

The South Londoner released her first song at 15 and signed a record deal just two years later. She’ll release her debut album shortly after her 25th birthday. My 21st Century Blues is RAYE’s debut album, she released a number of EPs and singles between 2014 and 2018 and unveiled the mini-album Euphoric Sad Songs in 2020.

RAYE – ‘The Thrill Is Gone’

