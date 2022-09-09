NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features a lo-fi acoustic indie rock tune from e4444e, an on-point Frank Ocean/Tyler, The Creator nod from Forest Claudette, cathartic pop from 20-year-old songwriter HANNI and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 09/09/2022

e4444e – ‘Sunday Taking Me to the Mangroves’

Mess Esque – ‘Liminal space’

Agung Mango and Genesis Owusu – ‘GUAP POP’

Kobie Dee – ‘Basics’

The Prize – ‘Fighting My Way Back’

Way Dynamic – ‘So Familiar’

Caroline & Claude – ‘Dreams’

YDE – ‘Where’s the Fun in Truth’

Blussh – ‘Hitz’

HANNI – ‘See Through’

Merci, mercy – ‘Into You’

Gloomie – ‘Say It to My Face’

Forest Claudette – ‘Hologram’

